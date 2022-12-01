Canelo Alvarez issued an apology to Argentina captain Lionel Messi after attacking the superstar footballer over Twitter.

Alvarez felt Messi disrespected the Mexican flag and jersey after La Abiceleste's 2-0 win over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup. He went on a Twitter rant against the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

However, he has since made a sincere effort on Twitter to apologize to Messi and Argentina. Here's what the legendary pugilist wrote on Twitter:

"These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina. Every day we learn something new and this time it was my turn."

Canelo Alvarez @Canelo Estos últimos días me dejé llevar por la pasión y el amor que siento por mi país e hice comentarios que estuvieron fuera de lugar por lo que quiero disculparme con Messi y la gente de Argentina. Todos los días aprendemos algo nuevo y esta vez me tocó a mí. Estos últimos días me dejé llevar por la pasión y el amor que siento por mi país e hice comentarios que estuvieron fuera de lugar por lo que quiero disculparme con Messi y la gente de Argentina. Todos los días aprendemos algo nuevo y esta vez me tocó a mí.

Canelo Alvarez further wished both Mexico and Argentina success in their respective World Cup games:

"I wish both teams much success in their matches today and here we will continue supporting Mexico until the end."

La Albiclestes are currently playing against Poland while Mexico is playing against Saudi Arabia.

Argentina star Enzo Fernandez's letter to Lionel Messi has re-emerged amid the Canelo Alvarez saga

Poland v Argentina: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Lionel Messi

A letter from Argentina star Enzo Fernandez to Lionel Messi has re-emerged amid the Canelo Alvarez saga. Fernandez, who is currently Messi's teammate, wrote after the superstar's missed penalty against Chile in the 2016 Copa America final (via Mirror):

"How are we going to convince you? If we are disastrous, how are we going to convince you? We never had one percent of the pressure that you have on your shoulders. You wake up in the morning, you look in the mirror and you know that a crowd of over 40 million people wants you to do the perfect thing and it has been ridiculously imposed that they can demand it."

He added:

"Do what you want, Lionel, but please think about staying. Stay and have fun… in a world of ridiculous pressures, they manage to get the most noble thing out of the game, the fun. Seeing you play with the light blue and white is the greatest pride in the world. Play for fun, because when you're having fun, you have no idea how much fun we have. Thank you and forgive us."

GOAL @goal LIONEL MESSI DENIED FROM THE PENALTY SPOT LIONEL MESSI DENIED FROM THE PENALTY SPOT 😱 https://t.co/m5faOal5HF

Get Poland vs Argentina Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022? Argentina Poland Mexico Saudi Arabia 3840 votes