“I want Arsenal to do it” - Gary Neville makes feelings clear about ‘fairytale ending’ for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool 

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville isn't in favor of Jurgen Klopp winning the Premier League title with Liverpool during his last season in English top-tier football.

On his Gary Neville podcast, the former Manchester United skipper said that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are the most likely candidate for the Premier League title this season. Moreover, he doesn't see the Reds with the prestigious title as he said:

"I had Arsenal as champions at the start of the season and not many did, but I still think City at this moment in time look ominous. But Arsenal, I want Arsenal to do it, for obvious reasons, I don’t want Liverpool to win it."

Neville also backed Mikel Arteta's Arsenal for challenging Manchester City for the silverware. The Englishman isn't convinced that Jurgen Klopp can get a fairy-tale farewell at Anfield, with the German leaving at the end of the season.

Neville added:

"As much as it would be a fairytale for Jurgen Klopp and what that would mean for Liverpool and him, I just think what Arsenal did last season when they sort of crumbled at the end - I would like to see them start the season slowly and be a bit scruffy and be amongst it, but then really hit their form in the final third in the final furlong - that is when you need it."

German manager Jurgen Klopp recently revealed that he won't be continuing as Liverpool's manager after the 2023-24 season comes to an end. The news was understandably heartbreaking for all the fans of the Merseyside club.

Klopp guided the Reds to every trophy available, including the Premier League as well as the UEFA Champions League title during his tenure.

Chelsea star set to miss Carabao Cup final against Liverpool: Reports

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea have suffered a major blow ahead of their Carabao Cup final against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. According to SportBible, French defender Benoît Badiashile will miss the Blues crucial game on February 25 at the Wembley Stadium.

Badiashile has already missed a concerning number of games this season due to hamstring injuries and fitness issues. Collectively, the Frenchman has only made 12 appearances for the Blues across competitions, where he's registered a goal and an assist. Moreover, he has managed to keep three clean sheets across different competitions.

The Blues are currently going through a rough time in the Premier League as they are 11th spot in the table with 31 points in 23 games.

They have suffered 10 defeats in the league this season and their last loss came against Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-2) on February 4. Amid the misery, the Blues' dream of lifting some silverware has suffered a massive blow with Benoît Badiashile's expected absence.