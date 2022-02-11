"I don't want to have a career where I've not won (anything)"- Manchester United and Chelsea target talks about what he wants to achieve in his career 

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has spoken about his career aspirations as speculation linking him with a move to either Manchester United or Chelsea continues.

The 23-year-old is having yet another stellar season for the Hammers. He has long been rumored to be departing the club, with Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly leading the chase.

Rice has revealed that he does not want to have finished his career without achieving silverware. He told Gary Neville on Overlap:

"I don't want to have a career where I've not won (anything). I want to win the Premier League and lift that trophy, I want to win the Champions Leagues and the FA Cups and the League Cups and even the stuff with England, I want to win it all."

Rice's long-term ambitions are admirable. Certainly his performances over the past few years have been befitting of a player who should be competing for top prizes.

Manchester United have had an interest in the English midfielder since 2019 when former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was at the helm. Rumours emerged then that United viewed Rice as the ideal player to fill their defensive midfield vacancy.

The rumors have only intensified with every passing year and reports suggest United will pursue the midfielder in the summer.

Rice is all too familiar with Chelsea, meanwhile, having spent his youth days at the current Champions League holders before departing for West Ham in 2014.

Thomas Tuchel's side are reportedly ready to go toe-to-toe with the Red Devils in trying to sign their former youngster. However, West Ham are desperate to keep hold of their star man and have slapped a £100 million price tag on the player.

Should Rice move to Manchester United or Chelsea?

Rice (centre) could be playing alongside either Shaw (left) or Mount (right) next season

Manchester United are screaming out for a player of Rice's ilk. They are looking to finally make a defensive midfield signing with the Fred and Scott McTominay partnership failing.

Rice could be the final piece of what has been a somewhat broken puzzle for United's midfield should they move for the player.

His ball-carrying skills and tenaciousness are second to none. Alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, United could have one of Europe's top midfield in Rice.

Kevin Palmer @RealKevinPalmer These Overlap YouTube shows with @GNev2 always throw up great talking points and here is another one from Declan Rice... West Ham fans won't like it, but he could joining a big club this summer sundayworld.com/sport/soccer/w… These Overlap YouTube shows with @GNev2 always throw up great talking points and here is another one from Declan Rice... West Ham fans won't like it, but he could joining a big club this summer sundayworld.com/sport/soccer/w… https://t.co/UC67pOVf6I

Chelsea, on the other hand, are not as desperate for midfield reinforcements.

The club currently have a plethora of talent at their disposal. Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic have flourished under Tuchel's guidance.

What may perhaps tempt Rice to join his former side is his much-publicised friendship with Mason Mount and the greater possibility of winning trophies.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United versus Chelsea is a tantalizing rivalry on the pitch and the chase for Rice in the transfer market could be a great one as well.

Edited by Aditya Singh