"I want to continue" - PSG linked Zinedine Zidane says he wants to return to coaching 

Modified Jun 20, 2022 12:05 PM IST

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed he wants to get back into management amid rumors of interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Ligue1 side reportedly want the former Real Madrid coach this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino making way.

Zidane has been without a club since leaving Real Madrid in 2021. He has been linked with several clubs, including Manchester United, but has not penned a contract anywhere.

While speaking to Telefoot, Zidane admitted that he wants to return to management soon but has not hinted at the possible destination. He was quoted by GOAL saying:

"Yes. I have a lot [left to give], or at least something. I want to continue along this path. I want to continue, I still have this flame, it's my passion, football. I'm [almost] 50 years old, fulfilled, I'm happy, that's the most important thing."

Will Zinedine Zidane pick PSG as his next club?

A source close to Zidane spoke with L'Equipe [via Marca] last year and confirmed that the Frenchman was not done as a manager.

He left Real Madrid for the second time but did not sign for any club despite rumors. The source was quoted saying:

"Football is no longer a question of money for [Zidane], it is about heart. And there will always be four places that he will have a preference for Bordeaux, Juventus, Real Madrid, and the France national team."

When quizzed about why the Frenchman left his role at the Santiago Bernabeu, the source added:

"When he was Real Madrid coach, and even more during his second spell with [the impact of] COVID-19, Zidane lived almost solely for the club. He would get up every day at 6am to be at Valdebebas at 7:30am, and he was there until 7pm. He had the same lifestyle when he was a player."

It further noted:

"He will let time and events follow their course, he doesn't want to put pressure on anything. All his relatives know that [the role of France coach] will be his next challenge. He doesn't want to immerse himself again in the life of a club."

PSG are reportedly keen to bring Zidane to the club as their new manager this summer

