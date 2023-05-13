“I want to die”, “Terrible evening” – Real Madrid fans fear the worst for ‘important’ player after what happened during win over Getafe

Real Madrid fans were left frustrated after Eduardo Camavinga was injured during their 1-0 home win against Getafe. Marco Asensio netted the solitary goal in the 70th minute to secure all three points for Los Blancos.

Camavinga, however, was taken off in the 84th minute of the game after sustaining a knock. The Frenchman started the game as a midfielder and 52 successful passes during his stay on the pitch. He also made two key passes and played two successful long balls. The youngster won five ground duels and made two interceptions during the match as well.

However, his injury has left fans concerned. With the UEFA Champions League second leg clash against Manchester City approaching, the team need to be at their best. Camavinga's injury could weaken Carlo Ancelotti's side to a great extent.

The 20-year-old has been a mainstay in the first team this season, making 53 appearances across competitions. Him potentially missing the Champions League semi-final could serve as a big blow for the side.

"Camavinga injured just before our most important game of the season, I want to D1E."

"Camavinga potentially injured in a meaningless game and we have potentially helped Valencia stay up. Terrible evening."

Los Blancos, meanwhile, moved to the second spot in the La Liga table with the win. They have 71 point from 34 matches and lead Atletico Madrid by two points having played one game more.

Dr Yash  @YashRMFC Ffs Camavinga is injured. Idk how are we going to win against City without him. End of the season already man Ffs Camavinga is injured. Idk how are we going to win against City without him. End of the season already man https://t.co/FrHUlW4GxU

Thanks for the memories, Carlo. Camavinga injured while playing the most useless 80 minutes of his Real Madrid career before the biggest game of his Real Madrid career.Thanks for the memories, Carlo. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Camavinga injured while playing the most useless 80 minutes of his Real Madrid career before the biggest game of his Real Madrid career. Thanks for the memories, Carlo. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol It’s a great testament to Camavinga’s development that his injury and potentially missing out the game vs City is seen as a massive concern. 20 years old and already this important for Real Madrid. It’s a great testament to Camavinga’s development that his injury and potentially missing out the game vs City is seen as a massive concern. 20 years old and already this important for Real Madrid.

TC @totalcristiano Camavinga potentially injured in a meaningless game and we have potentially helped Valencia stay up. Terrible evening. Camavinga potentially injured in a meaningless game and we have potentially helped Valencia stay up. Terrible evening.

Real Madrid play Manchester City this Wednesday Camavinga was subbed off with an injury after this challenge.Real Madrid play Manchester City this Wednesday Camavinga was subbed off with an injury after this challenge.Real Madrid play Manchester City this Wednesday 😬 https://t.co/XNWVGuYXhX

🫵🏽 @idoxvi City are gonna win the UCL because Carlo decided to play Camavinga in a meaningless game againt the most violent team in europe City are gonna win the UCL because Carlo decided to play Camavinga in a meaningless game againt the most violent team in europe https://t.co/QpUEFcFKdS

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Camavinga injured just before our most important game of the season, I want to D1E Camavinga injured just before our most important game of the season, I want to D1E https://t.co/1GLwlBrHJZ

Who could replace Eduardo Camavinga in Real Madrid's lineup?

Eduardo Camavinga has mostly been used as a left-back by Carlo Ancelotti this season. That was his position against Manchester City in the first leg at Santiago Bernabeu.

If the 20-year-old indeed misses Real Madrid's second leg showdown against City at the Etihad, Ferland Mendy, who returned to the team against Getafe, could be drafted in.

Mendy is a natural left-back by trade. Hence, having him back is a boost to Ancelotti's side. Considering Camavinga's latest injury, Mendy's return timing couldn't have been any better for Los Blancos.

