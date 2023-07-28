“I want to feel that again, not just in football but with Chelsea” – Ben Chilwell opens up on why he didn’t leave Stamford Bridge unlike others

Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell recently shared the reason for not leaving the club this summer despite a number of his former teammates' departures.

The Blues have seen a host of players leave this summer. This includes Mason Mount, Kalidou Koulibaly, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy.

Chilwell, though, is unwilling to leave as he wants to achieve more success with the west London side. The Englishman joined the club from Leicester City in 2020 and won the UEFA Champions League in his first season.

In a recent interview with Evening Standard, Chilwell said:

"I won the Champions League in my first season, and after seeing the reaction that it brought around the club, I want to feel that again with Chelsea — not just [anywhere] in football but with Chelsea."

He added:

"I want to help Chelsea get back to winning titles and winning cups. And I know that we will get there soon."

Chilwell has struggled with injuries since his move to Stamford Bridge in 2020. He has made only 85 appearances across three seasons, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists.

The Blues, meanwhile, had an abysmal 2022-23 campaign, finishing 12th in the Premier League table. They also went through four different coaches, including two permanent ones.

They have now appointed Mauricio Pochettino as permanent manager ahead of next season.

Chelsea planning to hijack Liverpool's move for Romeo Lavia

As per Football Insider, Chelsea are looking to sign Southampton Romeo Lavia, who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

The Reds have seen a bid worth around £39 million being rejected, with the Saints demanding £50 for the midfielder. As per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are expected to make another bid for Lavia soon.

However, Football Insider have reported that the Blues are looking to step in and bring the Belgian to Stamford Bridge. This comes after their £80 million bid for Moises Caicedo was instantly rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion (via Romano).

As mentioned earlier, they have parted ways with Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Mason Mount this summer. Hence, they need midfield reinforcements to partner Enzo Fernandez.

The west London side are now looking to make a better bid than Liverpool for Lavia, but it still may not match Southampton's valuation of £50 million.

The 19-year-old midfielder had a good 2022-23 campaign despite the Saints getting relegated. Having arrived from Manchester City, Lavia made 34 appearances across competitions, registering one goal and one assist.