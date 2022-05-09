"I want to feel comfortable" - Dutch coach explains why he rejected chance to join Erik ten Hag at Manchester United 

Newly appointed Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag will continue his search for an assistant after being turned down by fellow Dutch coach Fred Rutten.

Rutten, who's got a good relationship with the current Ajax boss from their time working together at PSV, has opened up about why he refused the offer.

The 59-year-old has explained that he chose not to follow Erik Ten Hag to Manchester United because he wants to work with comfort and be closer to his family.

Official statement by Manchester United & Ajax confirms the agreement completed and signed. Official, confirmed. Erik ten Hag has been appointed as new Manchester United manager. He’s the man for the new era.Official statement by Manchester United & Ajax confirms the agreement completed and signed. Official, confirmed. Erik ten Hag has been appointed as new Manchester United manager. He’s the man for the new era. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFCOfficial statement by Manchester United & Ajax confirms the agreement completed and signed. https://t.co/vIWlJOzLiE

"I have a family, I have grandchildren. I want to see them every now and then," he told ESPN (via Metro).

"At Manchester United you get on a train and you can’t get off it. I want to feel comfortable in something you step into. That is the case with PSV.

"It's nice when you have grandchildren who you see every now and then and who can play ball with."

After turning down the offer to act as Erik Ten Hag's assistant at Manchester United, the 59-year-old has embraced the same role under Ruud van Nistelrooy at PSV.

The Dutchman will resume duty this summer and is fully confident after having a conversation with his new partner. He said:

"Of course I spoke extensively with Ruud van Nistelrooy.

"He triggered me to give up the slightly freer life that I now have. He sat in the room with me and we talked for two hours about football and other things. And when talking about those other things in life, he also triggered me.

"I think Ruud already has some experience, he has already trained a number of teams, at Jong PSV and their under-18s.

The Dutchman added:

"He has also acquired experience from the Dutch national team. Ruud is ready, that’s what it seems to me. I am positively critical.

"For me, PSV stands for a Champions League club. Everything you do should serve that thought."

Erik Ten Hag set to kick-start rebuilding process at Manchester United

Who will be Ten Hag's assistant at Old Trafford?

It goes without saying that the Red Devils have endured a terrible campaign this season, going trophyless and failing to finish in the top four of the Premier League table.

As it stands, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say the club is in shambles, with nothing seeming to work well at the moment.

Erik Ten Hag will be charged with the duty to get the club back on track when his tenure begins in the summer.

The Dutchman will definitely need to make a couple of vital changes: signing new players and offloading the deadwood. It remains to be seen if he'll get adequate backing.

