  "(I want) to forget a little about what's happening there" - Darwin Nunez reflects on poor recent form at Liverpool

"(I want) to forget a little about what's happening there" - Darwin Nunez reflects on poor recent form at Liverpool

By Nnanna Mba
Modified Mar 18, 2025 20:31 GMT
Liverpool FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg
Liverpool FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Darwin Nunez has opened up about his poor form at Liverpool, saying that wants to rediscover his confidence while on international duty with Uruguay. His total of 40 appearances this season include 23 games coming off the bench, as he has been used all too often as a substitute. He also has just seven goals this season, and with his struggle for form, he has seen limited playing time.

However, he has been called up for the Uruguay national team for the international break. Upon arriving at Carrasco International Airport, Nunez spoke to reporters about his str uggles at Anfield (via Liverpool Echo):

"I'm happy thinking about the national team, enjoying every minute with it. These are moments that one goes through in football. As I said recently, I'm not someone who throws in the towel because they don't play, but rather I'm going to keep working so I can play.
"I know I'm not performing as well as I should. It's difficult because when you're doing well, like when I came on against PSG, your confidence changes, with the idea of being able to break it in the next match."

Nunez continued:

“But then you get a slump, and I'm always there to help my teammates come back to the national team. The ball doesn't want to go in. Let him run a lot, play well, and then not be able to score a goal.
"I'm strong in my head, since my family always supports me, and that's the important thing to keep working and bring joy to everyone, like beating Argentina to get the three points. (I want) to forget a little about what's happening there (at Liverpool), and besides, there's nothing more beautiful for a player than wearing your country's jersey."
Uruguay take on Argentina on March 21 and then visit Bolivia on March 25 in their latest round of World Cup qualifiers. Nunez will hope his time with Uruguay would help him rediscover his best as Liverpool prepare to face Everton on April 2, after the international break.

Liverpool prepare for Mohamed Salah replacement this summer

Liverpool have been linked with a summer move for Sindre Walle Egeli amid the current confusion over Mohamed Salah’s future (via CaughtOffside). The 18-year-old Norwegian, who is at FC Nordsjaelland, has caught eyes this season with six goals and four assists in 22 Superliga appearances.

Walle Egeli has drawn comparisons to Arjen Robben, as much for his left foot as his penchant for roaming inside from the right flank. He has attracted the interest of several European clubs, as Feyenoord reportedly had a €15million bid rejected for him.

With Salah's contract situation unresolved, Liverpool will be, at the very least, looking for a long-term replacement for the highly rated teenager. His pace and technical ability bode well for him in the Premier League, and the Reds may need to ward off rivals to land his signature.

Edited by Ankush Das
