‘I want to forgive him already’ – Chelsea supporters loved to see what Lukaku did to Spurs fans during 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea fans loved Lukaku's gesture during their Carabao Cup win over Tottenham
Sankalp Srivastava
Modified Jan 06, 2022 05:16 PM IST
Romelu Lukaku seems to have made some inroads into the hearts of Chelsea fans just days after his explosive Sky Sports Italia interview. His small gesture during the Blues' 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final has gone down well with the club's fans.

Lukaku started the match for Chelsea but couldn't get on the scoresheet. He didn't need to though, as a Kai Havertz strike and a Ben Davies own goal did the trick for the Blues.

During the match, Lukaku was seen 'shushing' the Tottenham Hotspur fans after Chelsea's second goal. And the club's fans loved the gesture.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Tottenham fans were bantering Chelsea fans and Lukaku yesterday They chanted "He's Inter Milan, he's Inter Milan, Romelu Lukaku, he's Inter Milan."Then Lukaku shushed them after Chelsea scored the second goal . You love to see ! https://t.co/I6hr87IRIg
Feel like I wanna forgive him already. twitter.com/brfootball/sta…
Stop moaning about him he literally just stuck it to Tottenham that’s better than a goal. twitter.com/brfootball/sta…
Love to see it twitter.com/brfootball/sta…
@brfootball Yes, big Rom! 💙
Tottenham get battered everywhere they goooo twitter.com/brfootball/sta…
@brfootball You'd think they are the ones leading, so spursy
@brfootball Still have more trophy than your team 🧑‍🦯
@brfootball my guy celebrates like that for an OG 😭😭
@brfootball Still have more trophy than your team 🧑‍🦯
@brfootball cant be doing that without a goal 😭
See that's how I usually INTERact with my fans twitter.com/brfootball/sta… https://t.co/HjsKRHUXdc
Baby steps to winning fans back💙 twitter.com/brfootball/sta…

Lukaku has ruffled a few feathers at Chelsea recently. He claimed he wasn't happy at the club, suggesting he didn't like manager Thomas Tuchel's style of play, and wanted to return to Inter Milan. It was only in the summer transfer window ahead of the ongoing season that the 28-year-old returned to Chelsea for a club-record fee of £103.5 million.

The Belgian has had a mixed season so far, scoring seven goals and assisting two in nine appearances for the Blues across all competitions.

Romelu Lukaku has apologized: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League
Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League

Lukaku wasn't included in the Chelsea squad for the Premier League clash with Liverpool following his comments. Tuchel had also scheduled a meeting with the striker, which as per the German, went well and the Belgian apologized for his comments.

"First of all, we were even in the background happy that we took the time that it needed to look calmly on it and talk calmly," Tuchel said ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur. "He has apologized and is back in the squad for today's training [session] later. We have had enough time to clear the air and move on.

"For me, the most important thing was to understand and clearly understand and believe that it was not intentional," he added. "He did not do this intentionally to create noise in front of such a big game."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
