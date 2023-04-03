"I don't want to give any clues" — Chelsea interim coach Bruno Saltor coy over changes to the team under him

Chelsea's Bruno Saltor refused to give away too much information regarding potential changes in the Blues' set-up ahead of their Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Saltor was appointed as interim head coach at Stamford Bridge in the aftermath of Graham Potter's shock sacking on Sunday evening.

The English coach managed just four wins in his 20 league games as Chelsea manager, and a 2-0 defeat at home to Unai Emery's Aston Villa was the final nail in the coffin.

The Spaniard delivered his first presser as Chelsea boss and was asked whether the Blues would see any big changes to the side. Saltor remained coy in his response, saying:

"Just started coaching but 24 years involved in football. I've got the feeling that I can help especially young players."

The former Brighton & Hove Albion defender added:

"I don't want to give any clues but as you saw, I thought we dominated the game (against Aston Villa). As everyone knows we lost the game and had a few mistakes. Overall I thought it was a good performance."

He added that there was no additional news available pertaining to injuries/fitness ahead of their game against the Reds.

Bruno Saltor talks 'difficult 24 hours' for Chelsea

West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Bruno Saltor expressed that it has been a turbulent 24 hours for the club as they were forced to make a decision regarding Graham Potter's long-term future.

The Englishman fell victim to a tense environment at Stamford Bridge due to a poor run of form and was sacked just a day after their loss to the Villains.

When asked about his honest reaction to Potter's sacking, Saltor expressed:

"I just spoke to Graham [Potter] five minutes ago. Obviously it has been a difficult 24 hours for all of us, the staff and families and now we have to live with the situaiton."

He continued:

"It's a sad day for the staff because Graham and Billy [Reid] are two top coaches, top people and I have to be as professional as I can to prepare for the game as best we can."

Saltor's first assignment as Chelsea boss will be against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Tuesday, April 4. The Spaniard is also set to take charge of the Blues for their upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final encounter against Real Madrid.

