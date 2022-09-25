"I want to go" - Brighton star ready to join Graham Potter at Chelsea on one condition

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard has claimed that he will be open to reuniting with former boss Graham Potter at Chelsea if he receives assurances of considerable playing time.

Trossard, who is in the final year of his current deal at the Amex Stadium, has been a star player for the Seagulls over the past three seasons.

Since arriving from KRC Genk for a fee of £15 million in the summer of 2019, the 27-year-old has netted 20 times and laid out 13 assists in 110 appearances across all competitions.

A right-footed inside forward adept at operating in multiple roles, Trossard has started all six of his team's Premier League games this season, registering two goals and two assists in the process.

Speaking to Het Niuewsblad, Trossard asserted that he currently feels settled in the Premier League. He also shared his thoughts about a potential transfer to Stamford Bridge. He elaborated:

"I feel very good. We had a super good start with Brighton. I have evolved tremendously. I now know how Premier League works. I've grown tremendously in that. Confidence, mentally, physically... I have become better."

He added:

"I have mastered the tricks now. Our coach did leave for Chelsea now but speculations about me following him make no sense. If the opportunity arises, I want to go. But I want to play and not sit on the bench."

Earlier this month, the Blues parted ways with Thomas Tuchel after 20 months in charge and appointed former Brighton head coach Graham Potter as their new manager. Potter, who was the top choice for the job, penned a five-year deal with the west London outfit.

Leandro Trossard @LTrossard To the Gaffer, Billy, Bruno, Ben & Björn, thank you for everything! To the Gaffer, Billy, Bruno, Ben & Björn, thank you for everything! 🔵⚪ https://t.co/WYEHSxYbE2

Chelsea are currently seventh in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with ten points from six games. The Blues will next be in action against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday, October 1.

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo on Chelsea's radar in January

Chelsea are interested in reuniting their new manager Graham Potter with promising Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo in the winter transfer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

In his Caught Offside column, Romano wrote:

"At the moment, there are no negotiations for Caicedo; we will see in the next months what happens."

He added:

"I think it'd be great for them to work together again. Caicedo is a brilliant player, but Brighton project deserves some respect; so I'm not sure they will be open to let Caicedo go already in January."

