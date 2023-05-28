"I want to go on holiday soon!" - Real Madrid star comments on contract situation as he edges closer to end of current deal 

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos recently provided a cheeky response when asked about his contract renewal with the club.

The German midfielder's current contract with Los Blancos expires in the summer. However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Kroos has already signed a new deal, which will keep him at the club for one more year.

After the Merengues beat Sevilla 2-1 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in La Liga on Saturday, May 27, Kroos was asked about the announcement of his contract extension. He replied:

“I gotta ask them too, as I want to go on holiday soon!”

Kroos, 33, has been one of the most important players for Los Blancos since joining them from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014. He has played over 400 games for the club, scoring 27 goals and providing 88 assists.

The German midfielder formed an exquisite trio with Luka Modric and Casemiro, which helped Real Madrid win three UEFA Champions League trophies in a row (2016-18).

With Los Blancos' recent Copa del Rey win, Kroos has also now won all available trophies with two clubs - Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The Spanish giants have signed Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in recent times and are likely to add Jude Bellingham to their ranks (Fabrizio Romano). However, Kroos is still seen as a crucial player in Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Carlo Ancelotti hails attacker after Real Madrid's win over Sevilla

Los Blancos were without Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr., and Marco Asensio for their La Liga away clash against Sevilla on Saturday due to injuries. Manager Carlo decided to start only Rodrgyo Goes in attack with Eden Hazard and Alvaro Rodriguez on the bench.

Rodrygo repaid the Italian's faith brilliantly, as he scored both goals for Real Madrid in a 2-1 win. Apart from the goal, he made one key pass, won six ground duels, and won four fouls. Speaking on the Brazilian's performance after the game, Ancelotti was full of praise, as he said (via Managing Madrid):

“Obviously Rodrygo stood out in this game because he scored the two goals. I think he can play as a centre-forward, although he does have different characteristics."

He added:

"If you dribble in the middle then it can be easier to score than when you’re playing out wide. If you play centre-forward with the quality he has, he can create chances. Obviously, he doesn’t have the build for aerial duels, but has the quality to play at this position.”

Rodrygo, 22, has often played as the striker for Real Madrid this season in Karim Benzema's absence due to injury. He has contributed 17 goals and 11 assists in 55 games across competitions.

