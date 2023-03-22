"I want to go out and say hello" - Lionel Messi's reaction to crazy welcome from Argentina fans outside restaurant in Buenos Aires revealed

Lionel Messi has returned to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the international break. The Argentine superstar is set to feature for his national team for the first time since the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Panama on 24 March in an international friendly.

The 35-year-old went to a local restaurant, Don Julio, in Buenos Aires after finishing training on Monday night (via ESPN). Lionel Messi was swarmed by hundreds of crazed Argentine fans outside the restaurant after news broke that their beloved World Cup winner was having dinner there.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward's response to the mob of supporters has now been revealed by Argentine actor Adrian Suar, who was in attendance at the dinner.

Lionel Messi was apparently given the option to leave the restaurant through a back exit and evade the massive crowd. However, the Argentine refused to do so, insisting that he wanted to greet his supporters.

Suar said (via @AlbicilesteTalk on Twitter):

“Yesterday, when we were in the restaurant, they offered Messi the possibility of leaving through the back door. However, Leo refused, saying: ‘No way, at least, I want to go out and say hello to all the people who are there'."

According to La Nacion (via ESPN), the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner did not leave the restaurant until the police arrived at 1:45 am. Lionel Messi was then ushered through the crowd by police and security personnel to his vehicle.

Messi had an exceptional campaign with Argentina last year, fulfilling his boyhood dream of lifting the prestigious World Cup. The former Barcelona forward bagged seven goals in the tournament and won the Golden Ball for his exploits in Qatar.

"We do not feel great determination" - Pundit says Lionel Messi 'is not part of the PSG project'

Former PSG man Eric Rabesandratana has questioned Messi's determination to win at the club as the debate over his contract situation continues. His performances after the World Cup and particularly in the UEFA Champions League for the Parisians this season have come under criticism.

The Argentine superstar's contract at the Parc des Princes is set to expire this summer, and the topic of a possible extension for the 35-year-old has polarized the PSG fanbase.

Rabesandratana has now given his take on the subject. He said (via PSG Talk):

“You have to be careful when talking about Lionel Messi. When you look at his statistics, it’s 65 matches for 29 goals and 31 assists. It is, therefore, decisive, as one might expect. He is within his standards."

He added:

"Now, at PSG, there is a project to win the Champions League. So, we observe more carefully these kinds of matches rather than a PSG-Rennes. At this level, we can therefore be disappointed with Lionel Messi. We do not feel great determination."

Rabesandratana went on to say:

"We expect a lot more from Messi, apart from his statistics. An extension? QSI wants to extend it. But I think he is not part of the PSG project. We need more determined players.”"

