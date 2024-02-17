"I want to go for a surprise here" - Dimitar Berbatov makes bold claims ahead of Brentford vs Liverpool

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has predicted the outcome of the clash between Brentford and Liverpool on Saturday, February 17.

The Merseyside giants sit at the top of the table with 54 points in 24 games as they head to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Thomas Frank's side.

Liverpool have just a two-point lead over both Manchester City and Arsenal, although the Cityzens have a game in hand, which puts them in the driving seat. Jurgen Klopp's side therefore have no margin for error and will be desperate for all three points against Brentford.

The Reds bounced back from a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates against Arsenal with a pretty comfortable 3-1 win against Burnley last week.

Brentford, on the contrary, have endured a difficult season and are 14th in the table. However, the Bees have managed to find an upturn in their form since the turn of the year since their talisman Ivan Toney returned from his eight-month ban.

Dimitar Berbatov has predicted Klopp's side to stumble at Brentford and only manage a 1-1 draw. The former Manchester United forward told Metro:

"I want to go for a surprise here. Brentford haven’t been doing great, but they won last time out and will want to follow that up. Liverpool are a bit shaky at the back and it could cost them dearly. Early kick off can be strange too. I’ll go for a draw."

Berbatov's Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Liverpool

Liverpool ran out 3-0 winners in the reverse fixture at Anfield on November 17, 2023. Mohamed Salah netted a brace while Diogo Jota scored the third for the Merseysiders.

Liverpool eyeing a move for former Chelsea defender

Liverpool are reportedly looking to bring former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen back to the Premier League. According to Fichajes.net, the Reds are keen on adding a new central defender to their ranks and have identified the Barcelona star as an option.

The Reds are reportedly ready to part ways with Joel Matip when his deal expires at the end of the season. They are reportedly ready to test the Blaugrana's resolve with a £43 million offer as the Catalan giants continue to struggle financially.

Christensen joined Barcelona on a free in the summer of 2022 after his deal with Chelsea expired. He has so far made 59 appearances for Xavi Hernandez's side and played a key role in their La Liga win last season.

Christensen spent eight years of his career at Chelsea and made 161 appearances for the Blues. He won five trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge, including one Champions League in 2020-21.