“I want him to go and touch it where he is dangerous” - Kylian Mbappe set challenge by Luis Enrique ahead of PSG Champions League semifinal

PSG manager Luis Enrique has given striker Kylian Mbappe a challenge for their Champions League semifinal second leg with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday (May 8(. The superstar forward was unable to influence the game in PSG's 1-0 loss in the first leg.

All eyes were on Mbappe, heading into the first leg at Dortmund, as he was widely expected to carry the Parisians. However, he struggled to make an impact, as in-form BVB winger Jadon Sancho stole the show with his remarkable dribbling down the flank.

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, struggled to dribble past his opponents, getting only one shot at goal, which was saved by the BvB goalkeeper. In the second leg, PSG boss Enrique has asked the French superstar to stick to the final third, where he can punish Dortmund.

Speaking to the press (via GOAL), Enrique said:

"I don't want the striker to go for the ball in midfield. I want the striker to touch the ball in critical areas, and that's difficult. I know you really want to talk about Kylian, and I'm used to talking about Kylian.

"As an objective, we want to find our best players. Obviously, our opponents are not going to leave him free at the penalty spot. They are going to let him touch the ball in midfield. I want him to go and touch it where he is dangerous."

PSG have won the Ligue 1 title, but domestic domination has been the norm for the Parisians. The real target for them is reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League and winning it.

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe confident ahead of Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund

Kylian Mbappe believes PSG can overturn their 1-0 deficit against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semifinal. The Parisians need to win by two clear goals at home to reach the Wembley final.

At an event (via Eurosport), the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner said:

"There's a lot of pressure, which is normal because there's a place in the Champions League final at stake, which is very important. ... We're confident that we'll come back from that score and reach the final. I'm sure I'll arrive at the match in a good mood, ready to defend my team's colours and help us qualify for the final."

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a departure this summer, with his contract expiring and renewal attempts hitting an impasse. The Frenchman will hope to leave the side not just as their's all-time highest goalscorer but a Champions League winner if he departs.