Arsenal fans online slammed Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli for their performance in their 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea on Sunday, March 16. The duo struggled to impress in attack, leading to questions regarding their proficiency to feature for the Gunners.

Ad

The Gunners controlled most of the possession and were more dangerous than Chelsea in attack in the first 15 minutes. Thus, their hard work paid off as Mikel Merino planted his header into the net following a corner kick by Martin Odegaard in the 20th minute. Chelsea's Marc Cucurella released a strong shot which was thwarted by David Raya to keep the Gunners' lead intact in the 37th minute.

In the 60th minute, Robert Sanchez denied Arsenal the opportunity to double their lead as Merino's volleyed effort was stopped by the Spaniard. Despite Chelsea's efforts to salvage a draw, the game ended 1-0 in favor of Arsenal.

Ad

Trending

An assessment of Trossard's performance indicates that he maintained a passing accuracy of 86% (19/22). He failed to register a shot on target, lost possession eight times, and won four out of six ground duels (via Sofascore).

Meanwhile, Martinelli registered a passing precision of 89% (16/18). The Brazilian registered one shot on target, provided two key passes, but lost possession 11 times.

After the game, the Gunners' supporters on X criticized the duo for their abysmal performance, with one tweeting:

Ad

"I want both Trossard and Martinelli gone this summer btw."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We are in such desperate need of attacking options and midfield refresh. Trossard and Martinelli both need to be shown the door when they have value. However, always nice to beat those bunch of glory hunting cunts.," another added.

"Martinelli and trossard I don't want to see in those wings next season," a fan opined.

Ad

"Martinelli and trossard should be gone," another chimed in.

"Martinelli and Trossard are just a headache to watch. We need to kick them all out @Arsenal," another vented.

"Good win but damn trossard is a bum and martinelli ain’t got no skill moves Pray for us against Madrid," wrote another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

How did Arsenal's Martin Odegaard perform against Chelsea?

Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Amid the victory, Odegaard was one of Arsenal's stand-out players against the Blues. He also provided the assist that aided the Gunners' opener.

Ad

In his stint, Odegaard maintained a passing accuracy of 84% (31/37). The skipper provided three key passes, registered one shot on target, and was successful in one out of two attempted dribbles (via Sofascore).

The Norwegian has scored two goals and provided four assists in 21 league games this season. Mikel Arteta's team has accumulated 58 points from 29 league games and are ranked second in the standings. They are 12 points behind Liverpool with nine games remaining.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback