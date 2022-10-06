"I want him to be happy, back scoring and challenging Lionel Messi every single year" – Patrice Evra offers transfer advice to Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has said that Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to renew his rivalry with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi if he secures a transfer outside of the Premier League.

Ronaldo, 37, has recently been reduced to appearances off the bench following a pre-season of uncertainty. After expressing his desire to leave the Red Devils in July, the veteran striker failed to secure a transfer to a UEFA Champions League-qualified club this summer.

Along with his agent Jorge Mendes, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner tried to engineer a move away from Old Trafford. However, he was reportedly rebuffed by the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Speaking to Betfair (via talkSPORT), Evra shared his thoughts on his former team-mate's disconcerting situation at Old Trafford. He said:

"I don't want to see Ronaldo in another shirt other than a United shirt. If he is to go I want him to go abroad, I don't want him to go to another team in the Premier League. I want him to be happy, back scoring and challenging Lionel Messi every single year. I wish him the best if he goes but I can't imagine him in another club's shirt."

He added:

"I've read reports saying United will let him leave in January. It's a circus again. We're back to what we've done all those years, I don't understand it. We are not inside the club, so maybe the manager and Cristiano talked before the season and Ten Hag said he needs to be fit and will get a chance."

He continued:

"I know a player like Cristiano Ronaldo won't accept that. To be fit you need time and to play. He's not had that time and I'm sure he would have gone into Ten Hag's office and said that he doesn't want to damage his reputation and be the villain of the club, moaning every time when he's on the bench."

He concluded:

"I'm sorry, when you have a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, no matter if he's not pressing or whatever, focus on what he can do. He scores goals. I'm sure if he leaves and goes to another club he will score goals. He needs his chance in the Premier League again. Ten Hag can now justify playing him again after losing the last match."

Manchester United are currently sixth in the 2022-23 Premier League table with 12 points from seven games. The club will next lock horns with Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (October 9).

Lionel Messi has been on a different level than Cristiano Ronaldo this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored just one goal this season after top-scoring for Manchester United with 24 goals last time around. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has been in explosive form for Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi, 35, has registered eight goals and as many assists in 13 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians this campaign. In their Champions League clash against Benfica on Wednesday, the Argentine legend scored a stunning goal from outside the box.

