"I want to help him" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to call Dele Alli amid recent struggles at Everton 

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has stated that he wants to help Dele Alli as the Englishman goes through a difficult phase in his career.

Alli played under Pochettino during their stint at Tottenham Hotspur. The Argentine coach managed to get the best out of Alli. The English midfielder contributed 55 goals and 52 assists in 194 games under Pochettino.

However, while there is no denying the player's talent, he hasn't been the same player in recent years.

Alli left Spurs to join Everton in January 2022. He then had a tumultuous loan spell in Turkey with Besiktas last season, making just 15 appearances across competitions. He is now back in Everton's ranks.

Speaking about Alli, the now Chelsea manager Pochettino said (via GOAL):

“I hope to have some time to call and see because he is a great guy and I want to talk a little bit with him and hear. I want to help him and see what is going on with him. He is still young. And for sure he has the mentality. Now it’s a long time since I spoke to him but I want to contact him again and see what is going on.”

Everon boss Sean Dyche, meanwhile, is confident that he can turn Alli into a useful player at Goodison Park. The Toffees' boss said that his aim is to get Alli back to full fitness. Dyche said:

“There isn’t anything other than getting him fit. I’ve heard all the noise, I’ve heard all the opinions and I’m pretty sure you’re aware that I like to make my own. But he needs to get fit. I’ve met him but I haven’t seen him train, I haven’t seen him play for Everton, I haven’t seen him train with us every day.”

Alli has made just 13 appearances for Everton so far.

Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to give Chelsea fresh start

Chelsea's campaign last term was nothing short of a disaster. They finished 12th in the Premier League and went through four different managers during the course of the season.

Pochettino arrives with the aim of giving the team some much-needed stability. Despite spending big money on the transfer market last season, the Blues lacked direction.

Speaking about a fresh start under him, Pochettino said (via Chelsea's official website):

"Different players arrived in different circumstances but of course now is an opportunity. We all go together to the USA, on tour in America, and I hope we can help them to achieve their best level, a higher level, and try to perform for Chelsea in the way that people expect."

Pochettino did an exceptional job during his time at Tottenham Hotspur as he led them to a UEFA Champions League final. He also managed big names during the Paris Saint-Germain stint like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, winning the Ligue 1 title.

The Argentine will need to use his experience to get the Stamford Bridge outfit back on track.

Poll : 0 votes