“I want a humble pie eaten” - Rio Ferdinand sends stern message to Manchester United superstar’s critics

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand hit back at Bruno Fernandes' critics after the Red Devils suffered back-to-back losses in the midfielder's absence.

First, Erik ten Hag's team was comprehensively beaten by Crystal Palace 4-0 on May 6, in a game where the Manchester outfit registered just seven shots. After that, Arsenal managed to keep their title hopes alive, defeating the Red Devils 1-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 12).

Claiming that the captain's absence has resulted in a lack of creativity, the former Manchester United defender said (via @UtdDistrict):

"All of you people who are saying ‘Bruno [Fernandes] out’, again, I want humble pie eaten, because in the last couple of games, creativity has been a big issue for us. And without that man in our team, we don't create noise, let alone chances."

Expand Tweet

Despite Ten Hag's side enduring a poor season this time out, Fernandes has maintained his standards. The Portugal international has made 45 appearances across competitions this campaign, bagging 15 goals and 11 assists.

Although he was sidelined for Manchester United's last couple of games, Ten Hag confirmed that the player had trained and is close to returning from injury. He said before facing the Gunners (via Standard):

"Bruno trained for two days but wasn't far enough to recover from his injury and make the team."

The Red Devils are now eighth in the league standings, with two games remaining in the season. They first face Newcastle United in midweek (May 15) before travelling to Brighton (May 19) on the final day of the season.

Manchester United willing to offer Bruno Fernandes in swap deal - Reports

Bruno Fernandes

Meanwhile, Manchester United are considering offering Bruno Fernandes in a swap deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle). This would seem rather surprising given the Portuguese star's importance at Old Trafford.

However, it is believed that Ten Hag wishes to bring the Netherlands international to Manchester, a player who has previously been linked with the Red Devils. He would, however, occupy a different role compared to Fernandes, which is deeper in midfield.

Given that it would leave no creative midfielder at the club, it is unlikely that Manchester United would go through with such a deal. The 29-year-old former Sporting man still has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford.