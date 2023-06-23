"I want to improve in football and I want to win trophies" - Christopher Nkunku speaks out for the first time following Chelsea move

Latest Chelsea signing Christopher Nkunku recently opened up about his move to Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman. arrived from RB Leipzig in a deal worth over £50 million. In an interview with the club's Fifth Stand App, he spoke about how the move could benefit him personally. He also talked about what impact he can have at the club.

He said:

“I think the project was good for me, good for me to develop myself as a player and as a man also, this is a good city and for sure I want to improve in football and I want to win trophies and improve myself also, so I think this is a good project for me at this moment, this is a good project, for sure.”

He added:

“We can say that I am a hard worker. I will give everything for the club, the fans and to help the team bring some trophies. To give the best of my football. I hope I will make them as I am to be here at this club”

He went on to speak about his on-field character, saying:

“On the pitch I’m a bit quiet, but I can speak, I can shout also. But I’m very focused on Football and about winning, to do everything right, so I can say I speak with my feet”

Chelsea will hope that Nkunku can translate his goalscoring skills from the Bundesliga, where he was the top scorer last season with 16 goals. The 25-year-old bagged a total of 23 goals and nine assists for RB Leipzig across competitions last season.

The Blues, meanwhile, endured a horrid 2022-23 season, finishing 12th in the Premier League. They had a tough time especially in front of goal, managing to bag just 38 goals in 38 league games.

Manchester United submit third bid for Chelsea star

United are expected to ramp up their pursuit of Mason Mount.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Manchester United have presented their third bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

The report claims that Erik ten Hag's side have made their latest offer of £50 million + £5 million in add-ons. It is an improvement from their previous offer of £45 + 5 million. However, they are still short of Chelsea's valuation of Mount, which is expected to be in the range of £70 million.

The midfielder's contract with the London side expires in the summer of 2024 and he has reportedly made it clear that he has no intention of extending it.

Mount has contributed 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 senior games for Chelsea.

