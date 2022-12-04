"I want to keep everyone calm" - Brazil legend Pele sends message after being moved to end-of-life care in hospital

Brazil legend Pele has allayed fears about his health after putting out a message on social media that he's "strong" while also thanking everyone for their wishes.

The 82-year-old was moved to end-of-life care in hospital after he stopped responding to chemotherapy in his fight against colon cancer. He also underwent surgery to have a tumour removed in September last year.

Pele's condition sent panic across the footballing world with many players, past and present, sending their wishes for his recovery.

However, the three-time World Cup winner has made a positive announcement about his health while also expressing gratitude to his medical team. He wrote on Instagram:

"My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive thinking. I'm strong, very hopeful, and following my treatment as usual. I want to thank the whole medical and nursing team, for all the zeal I've been receiving. I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you, coming all over the world, keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too! Thank you so much for everything."

Pele was taken to the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo for 'general swelling' and 'heart failure', but a statement was later issued to the Brazilian media that he was in 'stable condition'.

Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, the former Brazil international is known for winning three World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970) with the Selecao.

He also scored in the final of the 1958 edition at just 17 as the Canaries won their first of five titles. Pele is believed to have scored over 1,000 goals for club and country in his illustrious career, although the official number stands at 757 in 812 games.

Brazil face South Korea in Round of 16

Brazil continue their pursuit of a sixth FIFA World Cup title in Qatar against South Korea in the Round of 16 on Monday (December 5).

The Canaries were stunned by Cameroon in their final group game, but their passage to the knockout stages was already sealed before the clash. Despite the loss, Brazil won their group ahead of Switzerland.

A return to winning ways will be on Brazil's minds, but the Taegeuk Warriors aren't going to make their life any easy. They're coming off a thrilling 2-1 win over Portugal after holding Uruguay to a goalless draw. Brazil might win this one but only just.

