"I want to keep" - Manager claims Tottenham and Newcastle United target will not be sold in January

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United target James Maddison will not be sold in the January transfer window, according to Brendan Rodgers. The Leicester City manager has revealed that he's determined to keep the attacking midfielder at the King Power Stadium beyond the winter.

Maddison has become a hot asset in the transfer market, thanks to his brilliant performances for Leicester City in the Premier League this season. The Englishman has made 14 appearances for the Foxes across all competitions so far, recording seven goals and four assists.

"Sources told me that Maddison would rather wait until the end of the season and Leicester are not ruling out a new deal either.

Maddison's brilliant form led to him being called up to the England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar although he didn't feature for the Three Lions in Qatar. A number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle and Tottenham, are exploring the possibility of signing the Englishman when the transfer window opens in the winter.

However, Brendan Rodgers insists that the player isn't for sale as he declared his intention of keeping him at the King Power Stadium. The Leicester boss was quoted as saying by Daily Mail:

"I've been given no indication that we have to do anything with James in January. He's someone I want to keep here. When you have good players, it's a good sign, they'll always be coveted by other teams. That's OK, I'm confident those players will be here. My focus is on improving the squad. That's what I want to do."

The tactician also commended Newcastle's ambition in the Premier League this term. The Magpies have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and are currently third in the table with 30 points in 15 games.

Rodgers opined that Eddie Howe's side will compete for a top-four finish and said:

"Newcastle have signed players who have improved the dynamic of the team. They're trying to build something there, they'll improve and get better. I'm sure they'll strengthen their squad, and they'll have the motivation to stay in the top four."

James Maddison gives Tottenham and Arsenal transfer boost amid £60m Newcastle deal

What's next for Newcastle and Tottenham?

Tottenham and Newcastle will need to exercise patience to get the Englishman.

Following the conclusion of the World Cup, Premier League clubs will be back in action. Newcastle will take on Leicester City in their first post-World Cup league fixture at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day (26 December).

The Foxes will then go head-to-head with Leeds United in their final game of the year on 31 December before locking horns with table-toppers Arsenal in their first match of the New Year on 3 January.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will face Brentford in the English top flight on Boxing Day. The London derby will be followed by clashes against Aston Villa on 1 January and Crystal Palace on 4 January.

