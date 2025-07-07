“I want to be like Messi” - UFC Lightweight champion Ilia Topuria reveals what he admires about Lionel Messi despite being Real Madrid fan

Reigning UFC Lightweight division champion Ilia Topuria expressed his admiration for Lionel Messi despite being a Real Madrid fan. Messi spent the bulk of his playing career with Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona.

Now at MLS side Inter Miami, the Argentine has shown little signs of slowing down anytime soon. After a lean campaign in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, Messi was back on the scoresheet with a brace as the Herons cruised to a 4-0 MLS win at CF Montreal.

Topuria, who has a flawless 17-0 record in the UFC, hailed Messi for his personality and calmness, telling DiarioAS (via Albiceleste Talk):

"I want to be like Messi. Apart from being the legend he is, the truth is that he’s an excellent person, and what he conveys, that calmness, that peace, that closeness is what I’ve always admired about him.

"I’m always trying to follow in his footsteps. I don’t have to invent anything new. This man has been the best in the world, hugely admired, incredibly inspiring, extremely motivating."

He concluded:

"I’ve always had it in my mind and in my heart to meet two people who I used to say: ‘Look, meeting these two people would make me especially excited.’ One is Messi, whom I’ve already met, and the other is Michael Jordan.”

While Messi is widely regarded as one of the best-ever to grace the beautiful game, the same goes for Michael Jordan in the basketball arena.

How Lionel Messi has fared for Inter Miami this season

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is in the midst of a solid season for Inter Miami, his second full campaign on American shores since landing in south Florida in the summer of 2023 after nearly two decades in Europe.

Following an injury-ravaged 2024 season, the diminutive Argentinian has registered 18 goals and seven assists in 25 games across competitions for the Herons. That includes 12 strikes and six assists in the MLS Eastern Conference, where Javier Mascherano's side are sixth but have four games in hand on leaders FC Cincinnati (42), whom they trail by 10 points.

Messi scored just once in four games in the FIFA Club World Cup, though, with that lone strike coming in a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Primeira Liga giants FC Porto in the group stage. He drew a blank in the 4-0 defeat to his former side Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16, which eliminated the Herons.

