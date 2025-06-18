"I want to be like Virgil van Dijk" - Chelsea summer signing claims he wants to emulate Liverpool superstar

Chelsea's new defender, Mamadou Sarr, has revealed that he intends to become like Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. While praising the Reds' captain, Sarr also revealed that his dream remains to become the best centre-back in the world.
In a recent interview, the French youngster said (via ESPN):
"I want to be like Virgil van Dijk. I love Van Dijk. But some people tell me I play like [Liverpool's] Ibrahima Konate. It's very similar. He's a leader. For a defender, it's very important to be a leader. Off and on the pitch, I talk a lot. It's an important job. I think I anticipate well. With the ball, I can pick a good pass. When I was a kid, I had a dream. It was to be the best centre back in the world."
In the January transfer window, Chelsea reached an €14 million agreement with Strasbourg over the signing of Sarr. However, his move to Stamford Bridge was effected earlier this month (June 2025).
In the previous 2024-25 calendar year, Sarr was one of the standout defenders in the Ligue 1, registering 29 appearances for Strasbourg. In 27 league outings, he registered 114 clearances, 25 interceptions, and won 89 out of 169 ground duels (via FootyStats).
If Sarr makes an impact in the Premier League, he could break into Chelsea's starting XI in quick succession. This could also help the 19-year-old achieve his childhood dream of becoming the next Van Dijk.
"He isn't the guy the fans wanted - Mikel Obi on Chelsea's Liam Delap
Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel Obi has claimed that Liam Delap isn't the signing that the supporters wanted. The Nigerian also insisted Victor Osimhen was the striker that the Blues fans craved for.
In an interview with DAZN after Blues's 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC, Obi revealed (via GOAL):
"We need someone to come in, score goals and finish those chances. Obviously, he [Delap] isn't the guy the fans wanted. We know who the fans wanted. The fans wanted Victor Osimhen to come to the club but he didn't."
He continued:
"Obviously the club decided to go with Delap. He's young, he's gonna get better. Hopefully he hits the ground running and then he's gonna quieten those doubters. I wish him well, I hope he succeeds at this club. I think he can. The runs I saw today, running behind defenders, I think he can be the guy to finish those chances."
Delap delivered an assist to mark his debut in the victory against LAFC in the FIFA Club World Cup on June 16. He remains a key signing who's expected to deliver in attack for Chelsea.