"I want them to make it even more interesting" - Dimitar Berbatov makes interesting claim while predicting Aston Villa vs Arsenal result

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has made his prediction for Premier League leaders Arsenal's visit to Aston Villa on Saturday (December 9).

Mikel Arteta's side are in blistering form - winning their last six games across competitions - including four in the league. The league leaders are coming off a thrilling last-gasp 4-3 win at Luton Town in midweek to go two points clear at the top after 15 games.

In one of the games of the season, three Gabriels scored in the first half as the Gunners led 2-1. Gabriel Martinelli's 20th-minute opener was cancelled out by Gabriel Osho five minutes later before Gabriel Jesus put Arsenal in front on the cusp of half-time.

Luton took the lead in the second half, thanks to Elijah Adebayo and Ross Barkley scoring within eight minutes, but Kai Havertz made in 3-3 at the hour mark. Rice then came up with a header deep in stoppage time with virtually the last kick of the game to seal all three points for the north London side.

Meanwhile, Villa are having a fabulous season, with their 1-0 midweek home win over champions City sending them to third in the league, four points behind the Gunners.

Berbatov expects Unai Emery's side to ride the momentum and topple the Gunners, writing for Metro:

"I want Aston Villa to win. Why? Because I want them to make it even more interesting, but not only that. It’s because they deserve it based on the performances they are putting in, how they are playing and what Emery is doing there.

"Their record at home at the moment is amazing, and the players will be feeling confident. I’m not saying Arsenal deserve to lose. They also are in great form at the moment. Just to make it more interesting, I want Aston Villa to win."

Villa are unbeaten in four league games, winnng three, including the big scalp of City in their previous outing.

Arsenal's 2023-24 season so far

CORRECTION Britain Soccer Premier League

Arsenal have continued from where they left off last season. Having led the league for a recod 248 days, the Gunners lost steam in the home stretch to finish five points behind champions City.

Nevertheless, with the added 'distraction' of UEFA Champions League football, Arteta's side have performed admirably. They lead the standings after 15 games, two points ahead of second-placed Liverpool.

Arsenal have also fared well in the Champions League, winning their group with a game to spare to qualify for the knockouts. They complete their group-stage engagements on Tuesday at PSV Eindhoven.