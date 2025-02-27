"I want to make history at the club" - Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr appears to pledge commitment to Los Blancos amid Saudi rumors

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr has stated that he wants to create history with Los Blancos, seemingly pledging his commitment to the club amid interest from Saudi Arabia. The Brazilian winger has risen to become one of the most valuable footballers in the world and has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League in recent years.

Vinicius's current contract with Real Madrid runs until June 2027 and his entourage is reportedly in talks with the club regarding a renewal. However, as per AS, Saudi Pro League officials are open to offering a world-record €300 million transfer fee for the Los Blancos forward. Moreover, journalist Mario Cortegana reported earlier this month that Vinicius Jr's camp rejected Real Madrid's first contract renewal offer.

Amid the aforementioned developments, doubts were cast on Vinicius's future at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the Brazilian appeared to reassure fans about his commitment after wearing the captain's armband for the first time during their 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg. After the match, Vinicius told RM TV (via Tribal Football):

"It is something that I had neither imagined nor dreamed of. Get here so young and play so many games. I will reach 300 games the next, but I want 400, 500. I want to make history at the club. We are at the best time of the season, which is when the games we like to play arrive. Hopefully being able to play every possible game."

Vinicius Jr has contributed 17 goals and 10 assists in 34 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos this season.

"It’s something very special" - Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr opens up about captaining Los Blancos for the first time

Vini Jr - Source: Getty

In his aforementioned interview with RM TV, Vinicius Jr shared his experience of wearing the captain's armband for the first time against Real Sociedad. He said (via GOAL):

"It’s something very special. After so much time here and at 24 years old, playing my first game as captain is a source of pride for me and my family, after everything we’ve been through to be here, to reach the club of my dreams and to be able to fulfill my dreams... I hope I can continue doing this for a long time."

Vinicius Jr joined Real Madrid in 2018 from Brazilian side Flamengo for a reported €45 million. The Brazilian has contributed 102 goals and 74 assists in 299 appearances for Los Blancos across competitions. The 24-year-old has also helped Los Merengues win two UEFA Champions League titles and three LaLiga titles.

