Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr expressed his delight after his side's impressive 4-1 victory over Valencia in La Liga on Saturday. The Brazilian went on to reveal his desire to stay with the Spanish giants 'for many years'.

Carlo Ancelotti's side took the lead on the night thanks to a penalty from French striker Karim Benzema in the 43rd minute. Vinicius doubled Real Madrid's advantage in the 52nd minute before adding a third just ten minutes later.

Valencia reduced the deficit to two goals after Goncalo Guedes found the back of the net for Jose Bordalas' side in the 76th minute.

Karim Benzema scored his second goal of the night in the 88th minute to restore Real Madrid's three-goal lead and help the club secure all three points. Vinicius Jr was once again one of Real Madrid's best performers. The 21-year-old heaped praise on his teammates after the game.

"We've played very well. We have to continue in this vein to win great things this season. If Casemiro, Modric and Kroos play as they have done today, we will win," said Vinicius Jr in a post-match press conference.

When questioned about his potential contract renewal with Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr revealed his desire to continue playing for Los Blancos for many years.

"Playing for Madrid is a dream for me, I want to be here for many years."

Vinicius Jr's current contract with Real Madrid is set to expire in the summer of 2025. Los Blancos are determined to secure the 21-year-old's long-term future at the club. According to ABC Spain, Real Madrid are reportedly set to offer the Brazilian a seven-year contract with a £940 million release clause.

Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema's partnership could lead Real Madrid to trophies this season

Vinicius Jr.'s brace against Valencia helped the Real Madrid forward take his tally to 14 goals and 10 assists in 27 appearances in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side this season.

Karim Benzema, on the other hand, has scored 22 goals and contributed 12 assists in 25 appearances in all competitions this season. The French forward is currently at the peak of his powers and is widely considered one of the best strikers in world football.

Vincius Jr and Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid maintain their lead at the top of the La Liga standings thanks to the club's 4-1 victory over Valencia on Saturday. Los Blancos are currently eight points ahead of second-placed Valencia in the league table.

Real Madrid are one of the favorites to win this year's Champions League. Vincius and Karim Benzema's prolific partnership in attack could help the club win multiple trophies this season.

