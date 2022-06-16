"I don't want this Mbappe" - Perez says 'no one is bigger' than Real Madrid but refuses to rule out future move for PSG superstar

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has finally opened up after missing out on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

Throughout the 2021-22 season and even before that, the 23-year-old Frenchman was liked with a free transfer to Los Blancos. However, he eventually signed a three-year contract extension with PSG, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

Despite penning a new contract with the Parisian giants, Florentino Perez is still not giving up on the hopes of signing Kylian Mbappe in the future. Speaking to El Chiringuito TV (via Fabrizio Romano), the club president was quoted as saying the following:

"I think Kylian Mbappé's mom wanted him to join Real Madrid, she knows it has always been Kylian's dream. I'm sure she wanted Mbappé to join us, but things change and we have to respect. I still respect Kylian, absolutely."

He added (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I've never said it's over between Mbappé and Real Madrid forever. I never said that. In 3 years, many things can change. But I don't want this Mbappé. The last one is not the same Kylian we wanted. I wanted the real one."

Florentino Perez, however, has made it clear that no player can be bigger than the club. Perez said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Real Madrid will be always open to buy players who understand that no one is bigger than the club."

Los Blancos have been chasing the signature of Kylian Mbappe for more than a year now. According to an earlier report from ESPN, PSG turned down an initial offer worth €160 million for their star forward last summer. They then failed to respond to a €200 million bid.

The La Liga giants will have to do without another addition to their attack ahead of the 2022-23 season. However, Champions League final hero Vinicius Junior has penned a new contract which will keep him at the club until 2026.

Real Madrid are in the market for a new forward after Mbappe's contract extension at PSG

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus as they continue to look for a new forward. According to Brazilian journalist Andre Hernan (via The Hard Tackle), however, Arsenal are ahead of both Chelsea and Los Blancos in the race to secure the Brazilian's signature.

According to the aforementioned source, Carlo Ancelotti's side could see Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz leave the club in the summer. After missing out on PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, Los Blancos do need another forward to strengthen their attack.

