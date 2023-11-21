“I want your medal hand-delivered” - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand demands Manchester City star to send him medal if Cityzens face action

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hilariously demanded former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott to hand-deliver his 2011/12 Premier League medal if the Cityzens are stripped of their league titles.

Speaking on Vibe with Five, Ferdinand claimed that the 'Aguero moment' was to be written off from the history books if the charges were proven. He believes that the medals should be handed over to the runners-up. He also sent a message to Lescott:

"If anything happens with City, and they get punished... Joleon, I want your medal hand-delivered to my house, and I am wearing that medal. That Aguero moment has gone, so Joleon, just make sure you bring the medal!"

Manchester United and Manchester City finished level on points in the 2011/12 season but the Cityzens took the league title because of a bigger goal difference. The Red Devils were on top of the table when their final match came to an end but the famous late win over QPR put Roberto Mancini's side back on top of the table at the end.

Manchester City keep denying any wrongdoing after 115 charges

Manchester City have expressed their surprise at the charges from the Premier League. They claim that the financial breaches listed by the league are not accurate and are ready to fight the battle.

Pep Guardiola was asked about the charges at his press conference earlier this year and he claimed that they were confident of winning the battle. He was quoted by SportsBIBLE as saying:

"If we have done something wrong, everybody will know it and, if we are like we believe as a club for many years, [done things] in the right way, then the people will stop talking about it."

He added:

"Hopefully they are not so busy and the judges can see both sides and decide what is the best, because in the end I know fairly what we won on the pitch and we don't have any doubts. Let's go. Don't wait two years. Why don't we do it quicker? In 24 hours, sit down with lawyers present. Let's have it as soon as possible for the benefit of everyone."

The Sun have reported that Liverpool are pushing the Premier League's independent commission to resolve the case against Manchester City before the start of the 2024/25 season. However, they are aware that the final verdict would be done after several years of investigation and court battles.