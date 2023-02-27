"I want more" - Bruno Fernandes makes emphatic claim after Manchester United's Carabao Cup victory over Newcastle

In a dazzling display of football prowess, Bruno Fernandes led Manchester United to a glorious victory over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. The Red Devils won 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday (February 26).

The Portuguese maestro was instrumental in their triumph, and he has now set his sights firmly on more silverware to come.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Manchester Evening News) after the game, the playmaker said:

"It's an amazing feeling, honestly. We've been searching for this moment, us, the fans, the club, we are together and finally we get our trophy and I think deservedly. It's been an amazing period, obviously."

He continued, stating that Manchester United are not prepared to relax after winning the Carabao Cup. Fernandes' ultimate goal is to add to the Old Trafford trophy cabinet, and victory at Wembley only marked the first step towards achieving that ambition. He said:

"This is the first trophy of the season but we want more. It's not enough for this club, we want more and we need more because our standards demand more. Obviously, as I said, for me it was about winning trophies and finally we did it. I am satisfied now because I finally get my trophy, but I want more."

A first-half header from Casemiro and an own goal from Newcastle's Sven Botman secured the win for Manchester United. Their performance was a testament to United's unrelenting spirit and determination to end their six-year trophy drought.

Fernandes also performed brilliantly on the grandest stage of them all and could have had a goal late in the game himself.

Despite having to defend for long spells in the second half, Manchester United remained composed and unwavering in their resolve. The Red Devils' hard-fought win was a fitting reward for manager Erik ten Hag, who has transformed the club's fortunes this season.

With another three competitions to compete in, United will be looking to add to their trophy haul before the campaign ends.

Gary Neville hails Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Gary Neville only had words of praise for Erik ten Hag, who ended the club's half-decade trophy drought. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former United player said:

"It's about one man that has transformed a team from whiners into winners - what a job Erik ten Hag has done. Players are out there that shouldn't have played for Manchester United again but they are performing at a high level. They have a spirit and a fight. There is a real chance of winning trophies beyond this."

The Red Devils will next face West Ham United at home in the fifth round of the FA Cup on March 1.

