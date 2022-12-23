“I want people to stop this debate” – Evra offers interesting opinion on GOAT rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi

Many have opined that Lionel Messi brought and end to his GOAT debate with Cristiano Ronaldo with his 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. The Argentine captain scored twice as his country beat France in the final at the Lusail Stadium.

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has now chimed in on the debate. Evra noted that the comparison is not fair, and fans should stop it.

Evra, though, noted that Argentina's triumph helped their captain come out of the shadow of the late great Diego Armando Maradona. In his exclusive for Betfair, the former full-back wrote:

"By winning the World Cup, now Messi won't live in the shadow of Diego Armando Maradona. For the Argentina fans, they will never forget Maradona, but Messi is the one now, he's the best player in the world for them."

He added that it's difficuly for him to choose between Messi and Ronaldo. Both players have won international titles with their respective nation, and people will always have differing opinions on the matter.

"I can't say he's the best, I can't say Cristiano Ronaldo is the best. I want people to stop this debate because everyone should have their opinion and everyone is different no matter what you achieve or win."

"People will say he's the GOAT now that Messi has won the World Cup, but others will say Ronaldo, because he has won the Euros. So it's difficult, but winning the World Cup Messi will be the GOAT in the eyes of people, because it's the ultimate prize."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi might have played their last FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo and Messi had contrasting campaigns at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. While the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker scored seven goals and provided three assists and lifted the trophy, Ronaldo scored only once as Portugal were knocked out by Morocco in the quarterfinals.

The Argentine is now 35, while his eternal rival is 37. In four years' time, Messi will be almost 39; Ronaldo will be 41. Hence, it's doubtful whether fans will see them grace the stage again.

SPORTbible @sportbible Reminder that the only two major trophies in Portugal's history have come since Cristiano Ronaldo started playing for them Reminder that the only two major trophies in Portugal's history have come since Cristiano Ronaldo started playing for them https://t.co/qvVkkoMR0k

They have broken countless records and won a combined 12 Ballon d'Ors between them. It's highly unlikely fans will ever get to see two players of such astronomical calibre grace the same era yet again.

