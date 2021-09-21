"I want to play in the Champions League" - Manchester United handed boost in race for Premier League star

Manchester United have been handed a massive boost in the race to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. The 25-year-old was one of the most highly sought-after midfielders in Europe this summer after enjoying an impressive 2020-21 campaign with Graham Potter's side.

Arsenal were eager to sign the Ivory Coast international this summer but Bissouma, however, opted to stay at Brighton. The midfielder's reason for this is his eagerness to join a club that will offer him the chance to play Champions League football and win trophies.

"I didn't go this summer, maybe its because it's not my time to go. When my time will come, it's time, but I'm happy in Brighton, I'm enjoying playing football," Bissouma told Brighton's website.

"My dream is like every player, I want to play in the Champions League, I want to be champions. I want to compare myself on the top level, not just with other players."

Manchester United are bracing themselves for the potential exit of French midfielder Paul Pogba. The 28-year-old has less than a year remaining on his current deal with the club and could depart next summer. Pogba has thus far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with the Red Devils.

Reports have suggested Pogba is eager to return to Juventus next summer, where he will reunite with Massimiliano Allegri. The duo won two Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia trophies during their time together at Juventus between 2014 and 2016.

Manchester United have therefore identified Yves Bissouma as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba. The box-to-box midfielder was one of the breakout stars of the Premier League last season. Bissouma helped Graham Potter's side maintain their Premier League status.

The Brighton star is eager to join a club that will allow him to play Champions League football next season. Manchester United are among the favorites to win the Premier League title this season and seem likely to finish in the Champions League places come the end of the season.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a defensive midfielder like Yves Bissouma

Yves Bissouma's tenacity, ability to win back possession, vision and eye for a goal are some of the qualities that Manchester United currently lack in defensive midfield.

The Red Devils' midfield duo of Fred and Scott McTominay once again endured a difficult game against West Ham United on Sunday (September 19). Fans and pundits have repeatedly questioned the club's decision not to sign a top quality defensive midfielder this summer.

Manchester United have been linked with Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves in recent months. However, they could prefer a move for Yves Bissouma due to his physical attributes.

