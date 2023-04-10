"I want to play every game and I've done for the last eight years" - Manchester United star admits frustrations due to lack of game time 

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has admitted he is frustrated with the lack of game time at Old Trafford. He has expressed that he wants to play every game but is finding it tough to find his way into Erik ten Hag's starting XI.

The former Leicester City centre-back has played just 569 minutes in the Premier League this season. He has started six matches and has come off the bench as many times with Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martínez being preferred ahead of him.

Speaking to the media after United's 2-0 win over Everton, the England defender claimed that he was not going to hide his feelings. He said:

"Listen, I'm not going to stand here and say I love it, or that I like it. I don't. I want to play every game and I have done for the last eight years of my career. Also I have to respect the manager and his decisions and also respect how good the competition is at centre-back at this club. It is, and I believe that."

He added:

"Listen, when I get my chance I want to perform, I want to win and most importantly for the team have an influence on the game. Of course I want to play every game and I'm sure if you spoke to our centre-backs in their roles, they are all experienced and have played at the top level and will all be disappointed when sat on the bench. That is the same for me."

Harry Maguire told to leave Manchester United in the summer

Louis Saha has advised Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United in the summer. He believes the defender can still perform at the top level but cannot get back into the starting XI at Old Trafford.

He told Paddy Power:

"Harry Maguire must look for a move away from Manchester United because his form is going to drop as he won't play much. The way United play at the back, dominating and playing forward-thinking football, Maguire takes too many touches, and they lose the opportunity to attract the opponent on to them. That's what happens when your confidence is low."

Inter Milan were keen on signing Maguire in the January window on loan but Ten Hag blocked the move. Maguire joined United from Leicester City in the summer of 2019 for a mammoth fee of £80 million.

Poll : 0 votes