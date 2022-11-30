Theo Walcott snubbed Gary Neville in favor of Manchester City star Kyle Walker and named 21-year-old Arsenal prodigy Bukayo Saka in his all-time dream England XI.

Walcott resisted the temptation to pick himself in the team. The former Arsenal attacker said he could offer to be the player-manager of the team if needed.

Walcott picked Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, and Ashley Cole alongside Walker for his back four. The former England international said (via Hampshire Live):

"Gary Neville was a character in the dressing room, he was very loud, very vocal, but I would want to play with pace and not many people can get past Kyle Walker. He can keep up with anyone.

"Rio [Ferdinand] and John [Terry] are probably the best two centre-backs, not only in my generation, but probably for most people to be fair. They are smart. And at left-back, it has to be Ashley Cole. Even [Cristiano] Ronaldo couldn't get past him, and that says it all about him."

Walcott picked Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard in his team's midfield. He claimed that the duo couldn't play together and were rubbish.

Walcott named John Barnes and Bukayo Saka as the wingers. Saka's inclusion might come as a bit of a surprise, considering he has made only 22 appearances for the Three Lions in his career.

The 21-year-old, however, has been dazzling for Gareth Southgate's side in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored two goals against Iran in the opening game of the tournament.

To lead his dream team's attack, Walcott picked Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney.

Gareth Southgate urged not to put too much pressure on England star Phil Foden

England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Gareth Southgate was criticized for his decision to not give Phil Foden any minutes during England's goalless draw against the United States in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Southgate spoke about the player and said that too much pressure should not be put on Foden. Speaking to the media, Southgate said (via The Guardian):

“He’s a great option for us in two or three different positions and he will have a big impact in games. But also, we have to be careful because we are putting a lot of pressure on him now. We’re a team and we need all of the players and they can all play a part but not any one of them is the reason we will win or lose."

