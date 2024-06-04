“I want to play where he plays” - Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes expresses ambition to match Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal

Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes wants to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal's national team. Both Fernandes and Ronaldo are in Portugal's squad for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024.

Manchester United captain Fernandes recently spoke highly about Ronaldo, naming him as his idol.

"One day I want to reach the level he is at. I want to play where he plays. To do the feints he does, shoot the way he does. You see these moves that our idols do and try to recreate them in our own way," Fernandes told Portugal's official social media handle.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo is a football icon both at the club and international level. Individually, he is the most decorated player in the history of international football. Ronaldo has so far played 206 games for his country, the most by any player. He has scored 128 goals, which is also a record.

Ronaldo will now play in his record-extending sixth Euro. He has scored 14 goals in the continental tournament, a competition record. Ronaldo also helped Portugal win the Euros in 2016.

Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, has so far made 64 appearances for Portugal, scoring 20 goals and providing 19 assists. He is a key player in Roberto Martinez's team.

How many games did Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo play together for Manchester United?

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo have so far shared the pitch 100 times as teammates. They have played together for both Manchester United and the Portuguese national team. The pair have combined for eight goals.

Out of those 100 games, 51 came during their time together at United. They linked up for three goals when playing for the Red Devils between 2021 and 2022.

Ronaldo is currently at the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. Reports have percolated that the Knights of Najd are considering submitting an ambitious £128 million bid to sign Fernandes this summer.

Fernandes is currently United's captain. However, he has been linked with summer moves to clubs like Barcelona and Bayern Munich.