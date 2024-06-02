Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes wanted by European giants, Barcelona also interested: Reports

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are keen on signing Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes and have made the first steps towards acquiring him. Moreover, Barcelona are also interested and are paying close attention to the situation, according to Portuguese news outlet O Jogo.

The Bavarians have allegedly contacted Fernandes' agent, Miguel Pinho, over a potential transfer. While Barcelona haven't made contact yet, they are reportedly interested in the 29-year-old and could open negotiations in the near future.

Bruno Fernandes has established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League in recent years. He was integral in Manchester United winning the FA Cup, providing an assist in their 2-1 win against Manchester City in the final. In addition, he has scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

Fernandes is contracted with the Red Devils until the summer of 2026 and has stated his desire to remain at the club. However, according to GOAL, the new INEOS regime haven't included Fernandes in their 'unsellable' list this summer. Therefore, a good offer from Bayern Munich or Barcelona could turn heads at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes recently disclosed the one reason he would leave Manchester United

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes recently stated he would leave the club only if he was no longer needed. His comments came last month, shortly after he guided the Red Devils to a 3-2 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League (May 15).

Fernandes said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I will be here till when the club wants me and the club wants me to be a part of the future. If for some reason they don’t want me, then I will go."

Fernandes' future is currently up in the air with the club yet to reach a final decision following their disappointing season under Ten Hag's tutelage. Despite winning the FA Cup, Manchester United finished eighth in the league with 60 points - their lowest finish in PL history.

However, Fernandes' exit would be a massive blow. The Portugal international has arguably been their best player since joining the club in January 2020. He has accumulated a total of 79 goals and 66 assists in 233 appearances across all competitions, winning two trophies in the process.