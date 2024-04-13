"I want to play in the Premier League" - Former Chelsea star breaks silence amid reports of Manchester United interest

Former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has addressed Manchester United's reported interest in him.

Barkley is currently at Luton Town and after joining the club on a free transfer last summer, he has become a key player at Kenilworth Road. The 30-year-old has scored four goals and has provided six assists in 32 appearances across competitions this season.

The midfielder is pushing to help Luton stay in the Premier League. While he expressed interest in playing in the Premier League and in European competitions, Barkley remains focused on the job at hand. He said (via Metro):

"I want to play in the Premier League, I want to play in Europe again. But I'm not really focused on that now."

He added:

"I want to help the club stay in the league. I love the club. It's helped me so much and I owe them a lot. So I'm focused on that and thinking about nothing other than helping them do that."

Barkley previously had a torrid spell at Chelsea after joining the Blues from Everton. However, his recent string of good performances has attracted interest from Manchester United.

The midfielder remains confident in his quality, stating that he is capable of competing with top stars of teams like Manchester City and Arsenal. Ahead of the Premier League away clash against the Cityzens on April 13, the Luton star said:

"I believe I can compete with top players at Man City and Arsenal. I feel I'm confident enough to know what their strengths are and what their weaknesses are."

Barkley was also confident in his ability to exploit some holes in Man City's game when his Luton side plays at the Etihad Stadium later today.

What's next for Chelsea and Manchester United?

Chelsea are set to take on Everton in a Premier League home clash on April 15. Mauricio Pochettino's side are currently ninth in the league table with 44 points from 30 games.

With a win over the Toffees, the Blues can keep the pressure on the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham United, and Manchester United.

The Red Devils are currently sixth with 49 points from 31 matches. United play Bournemouth in an away clash on Saturday, April 13. Erik ten Hag's side are winless in their last three league games and have won only one of their last five.

