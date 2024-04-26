“I want a player who gives absolutely everything” - John Terry admits he would love to see 24-year-old Chelsea star as captain ahead of Reece James

Chelsea legend John Terry has admitted that he would love to see Conor Gallagher be handed the armband ahead of Reece James. The former Blues skipper has claimed that he loves to watch Gallagher, 24, in action and give his everything for the badge and insisted that he would make a great captain.

Terry has claimed that he has known Gallagher since his young days and knows how much it means for him to represent the club. The ex-England defender also insisted that Gallagher still has plenty of room for development as a footballer.

Terry was quoted as saying by The Chelsea Chronicle:

“I like Conor. I’ve known him since he was a young kid. Seeing him now as a Chelsea fan, I look and go ‘if there’s one player I want to represent and wear the armband it’s him for me.."

The former England captain added:

“I think he’s a very good player. They’re still nurturing, if I’m a fan and watching right now, I want a player who gives absolutely everything, and Conor does that. He has the quality as well, but he’s the one pushing and driving this team in a different way to how I would have as captain.”

Gallagher is a player who has often divided opinion this season but there can be no denying the fact that he always gives his best for the Chelsea shirt. The England international has often donned the armband this campaign in the absence of captain Reece James and vice-captain Ben Chilwell.

Gallagher has made 44 appearances across competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season, scoring five goals and registering eight assists. However, with his contract expiring in 2025, the midfielder's future remains up in the air.

Michail Antonio surprised with Mauricio Pochettino's comments following Chelsea's 5-0 loss to Arsenal

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has hit out at Mauricio Pochettino for his statement before Chelsea's 5-0 loss to rivals Arsenal. The Blues were demolished by Mikel Arteta's side on Tuesday, April 23.

Before the game, Pochettino stressed that his team needs to show that they are not 'Cole Palmer FC' as the red-hot attacking midfielder missed the game due to illness. Antonio was surprised by such a statement from the Argentine.

"What is crazy is the gaffer comes out and saying Cole Palmer FC, and then he gets ill, and this 5-0, it can’t be written any better than that. I’m surprised he said that in his pre-match thing anyway to be fair. Are we Cole Palmer FC? I don’t think you can say that anyway. I don’t think I’ve ever heard Pep say when he had Messi, we’re just a Messi team," he said.

Chelsea have been heavily reliant on Palmer this season with the summer signing from Manchester City being one of the best players in the league. The 21-year-old has produced 25 goals and 13 assists in 42 appearances across competitions this season.