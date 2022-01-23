"I want to remind you that he has 7 Ballon d’Ors" - Pochettino says PSG know what Lionel Messi represents and brings to the squad

Lionel Messi has attracted a lot of criticism over the last couple of weeks following his slow start to life at the Parc des Princes.

However, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino has jumped to the defense of the Argentine superstar, pointing to his seven Ballon d'Or triumphs to remind everyone of his class.

Lionel Messi hasn't played any games for the Parisians since the turn of the year after testing positive to the coronavirus recently. Pochettino has provided an update on the attacker's fitness, revealing that he's training well and will be included in the squad to face Reims in Ligue 1 today.

The tactician was quoted as saying as per PSG Talk:

"He trained well this week, and we are satisfied with his progress. He will be in the group tomorrow. It’s always good news when players come back to help the team."

The former Barcelona captain has failed to find the back of the net in his last five league games for PSG. Regardless, Pochettino insists he's happy to have the playmaker on his side, adding that he is aware of what he can bring to the team.

"I am happy. Having Leo in the squad is always a boost for performance," the tactician said.

"He helps the team. I want to remind you that he has 7 Ballons d’Or’s, so we know what he represents and can bring to the group," he added.

Lionel Messi signed a two-year contract with the French giants after parting ways with Barcelona last summer. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has had a slow start to life in Ligue 1, scoring just once in 11 appearances in the French top flight so far.

However, the same cannot be said of the Champions League, where the 34-year-old's been a standout performer for the Parisians.

Lionel Messi leading PSG's Champions League charge

The Argentine won his seventh Ballon d'Or award in November last year

The Argentine opened his Champions League account with PSG with a fantastic strike against Manchester City on Matchday 2 of the group stage. Since then, he's added four more goals to his name in the tournament, raising his tally to five goals in as many games.

The Parisians have progressed into the Round of 16 stage of the competition, where they'll face Real Madrid for a chance to reach the quarterfinals.

They'll be counting on Lionel Messi to keep providing answers in front of goal as they chase their maiden European crown.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar