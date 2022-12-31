Cristiano Ronaldo's old comments about his retirement have resurfaced after the Portuguese reportedly signed a two-year deal with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

According to Saudi Arabian media, the Portuguese is set to sign a two-year contract with Al Nassr, a club Ronaldo has been heavily linked with in the past few weeks. The 37-year-old was a free agent after his contract with Manchester United was terminated via mutual consent last month.

In light of the inevitable move, Cristiano Ronaldo's old comments have resurfaced. In an interview with ITV's Jonathan Ross in 2015, Ronaldo claimed that he wanted to play six or seven more seasons at the top level.

The Portuguese, however, added that he didn't see himself playing in leagues like the MLS or the Qatari league. Top players across Europe, like Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard, David Villa, and more used to play in teams from the USA and Asian leagues at that point in time.

“That does not mean it’s bad play in the leagues of the United States, Qatar or Dubai, but I do not see myself there.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed massive success in Europe during his playing career, playing for clubs across the continent. Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United (twice), Real Madrid, and Juventus have been his homes during an illustrious career.

Ronaldo won the UEFA Champions League five times during his career, which is a competition record. He is also the highest scorer in the competition with 140 goals to his name. To add to that, the Portuguese legend is also the highest goalscorer in the history of club and international football.

However, Ronaldo's European chapter looks set to come to an end. Al Nassr have offered him a salary of close to €200 million per year with a deal that will be valid till 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be joined by former Real Madrid teammate in Al Nassr

MARCA recently reported that Al Nassr are interested in Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos. Ronaldo and Ramos were teammates for nine years at Real Madrid and won every possible trophy together.

Ramos is currently a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player. While he has been in good form for the Parisians this season, making 21 appearances, the Saudi Arabian side are also considering the 36-year-old defender as a target.

