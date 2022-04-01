"I don't want to rule anything out" - Erik ten Hag remains coy on future amidst Manchester United rumors

Erik Ten Hag remains coy over the potential of being appointed as the next manager of Manchester United. The Ajax head coach is the favorite for the Old Trafford managerial hot seat, with the Red Devils having held interviews for the position (per the Telegraph).

Fabrizio Romano reports that those talks were positive from both sides. United fans are excited at the prospect of luring one of Europe's highly admired coaches to the club.

However, ten Hag is giving nothing away with regard to his future as he has been linked with two other European sides alongside Manchester United (per Romano). The Dutchman was interviewed by German outlet SPORT1 to discuss his coaching role at Ajax and his contract with the Dutch side running until 2023.

Ten Hag remained tight-lipped when asked whether he would be in charge at the Johan Cruyff Arena next season and said:

"My focus at the moment is only on Ajax. But in football, you never know. I don't want to rule anything out. I'm currently employed here at Ajax to perform. We now have eight finals with the cup final against Eindhoven, for that, I need all my energy."

"Anything else would only be distracting. I know that in football everything can change from one day to the next. If at some point I decide to take the next step, I hope that people here understand that."

The 52-year-old was then asked about Manchester United's potential interest in him. He responded:

"People know each other in the industry. There are always talks with representatives of other clubs, which is normal. Manchester United is a great club with great fans. But I can only repeat myself: My full focus is completely on Ajax! Incidentally, we are already planning for the new season."

Ten Hag was then asked whether he had set a timeline for when he would make a decision, to which he replied:

"I've sat down with Ajax after every season so far. That will also be the case this time. I can say that Ajax and Erik ten Hag are very happy together at the moment."

What does this interview mean for Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag is giving nothing away and rightfully so. The Red Devils are yet to make a decision on who they will appoint as their next manager.

Fabrizio Romano stated that ten Hag wants a decision from the Premier League side soon. This could perhaps see the second round of interviews for the position take place.

If Manchester United want ten Hag, they are in a good position to appoint him due to the positive talks between the club and the coach.

