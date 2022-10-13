"I don't want s*x with him every day, as I am exhausted" - Football couple who were compared to Victoria and David Beckham broke up after being in 'a rut' 

Ezequiel Garay and Tamara Gorro, who were once likened to football’s most cherished couple David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, split up earlier in 2022. The decision came less than a year after Gorro went public about her reluctance to have s*x with her footballer husband every day.

In a 2021 interview, Gorro opened up about her intimate love life with the former Valencia footballer. She admitted that she had lost much of her se**al appetite and did not want to engage in regular lovemaking.

She had said (via Sport Bible):

“If you ask me whether I still have the same se**al appetite as before, my answer is no. I don't know whether it is down to a lack of time or a lack of desire, but the truth is no, I don't.

“But that is how it is. I love my husband. But I don't want s*x with him every day, as I am exhausted. I think many people will identify with me.”

In January 2022, Gorro admitted that her marriage to Garay was in a rut and revealed that they were taking a break. In a 10-minute long video, she said:

“We’re going to separate, which doesn’t mean we’re going to divorce. We feel we’ve acted in a very adult and exemplary way for us and our children, which is to stop in time with the hope that we can recover and live our lives together as we’ve always wanted.

“When the moment comes that you’re in a rut, you have two options which are to carry on and on and end up with a burnout that has no solution or take a break with the faith and desire we can continue together.”

Garay, who played 32 matches for Argentina's national football team, replied to the post saying:

“It’s not a goodbye but a ‘see you later.’

“I love you and whatever happens you will always be the love of my life. Thank you for these 12 marvellous years.”

Garay and Gorro have two children — Shaila and Antonio — together.

The comparisons to David Beckham and Victoria Beckham spawned in 2013, when the former Benfica defender was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. A Spanish TV presenter had said:

“If everything goes to plan, Ezequiel and Tamara could take over from David and Victoria Beckham on the London red carpet.”

Victoria Beckham dedicated a heartwarming anniversary post to husband David Beckham

On July 4, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary. Posh marked the occasion by putting up a brilliant and witty post on Instagram, professing her love for husband David Beckham and throwing shade at their critics all at once.

Her post read:

“They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last 😂 Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!”

