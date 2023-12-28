Christopher Nkunku has reacted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) after making his home league debut for Chelsea. The France international made his Stamford Bridge debut on Wednesday, December 28 and helped the Blues beat Crystal Palace 2-1.

Nkunku had to wait for five months to make his debut for Chelsea after suffering a serious knee injury in the last match of the pre-season. The Frenchman made his Blues debut against Newcastle United on December 19, coming off the bench to help his side beat the Magpies 4-2 on penalties.

The versatile attacker made his Premier League debut away at the Molineux against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, December 24. Even though he found the back of the net in his league debut, the Blues lost the game 2-1.

Nkunku was eventually handed his first start for Chelsea and made his home league debut against Crystal Palace. He was given a warm welcome by the Stamford Bridge faithful. Mauricio Pochettino's side won the game 2-1 courtesy of a late Noni Madueke penalty.

Nkunku thanked Chelsea fans for the warm reception he got and vowed to keep improving. He wrote on X:

"It meant a lot. It was the first time the stadium had heard my name as I came onto the pitch, so I want to say thank you to the fans and, of course, it gave me more motivation to continue to improve and get to my level."

Expectations will be massive from Nkunku at Stamford Bridge, especially with the season they are going through. The Frenchman joined the Blues in a deal worth reported £52 million following four superb seasons with RB Leipzig in Germany.

The versatile attacker scored 70 goals and provided 56 assists in 172 games for Die Roten Bullen during his time at the Red Bull Arena. He was also the Bundesliga top goalscorer and Bundesliga Player of the Season once during his time in Germany.

Pundit says Chelsea players will stop passing the ball to summer signing

Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot has delivered a damning verdict on misfiring Blues attacker Nicolas Jackson. The Senegal international joined the west London club from Villarreal in the summer in a deal worth reported £32 million but has struggled to impose himself as a reliable goalscoring outlet.

Even though Mauricio Pochettino's side managed to beat Crystal Palace 2-1, Jackson came up with yet another disappointing display. The 22-year-old had just one shot off target, missing a glorious chance in the 74th-minute.

Speaking to ESPN, Melchiot berated the star's performance (h/t HITC):

"Jackson is making it really tough. I watched him and he is making it very hard for himself. The competition is there and [Christopher] Nkunku. I know Poch said it too, 'He needs time'. I know time is the really difficult part. But Nkunku... I like what he is doing and I hope he keeps progressing."

Melchiot insisted that Jackson needs to work on his composure if he has to become a reliable striker. He added:

"But Jackson, I don't know. I was never a striker. He has the speed and the power. But he doesn't have the calmness in his head that I feel a proper striker needs. He's not an old guy. He still has time. The only thing he needs to work on is the calmness. People are going to start thinking, 'Shall I give to him or should I finish it myself?' I don't want him to be in that position because strikers never want to be in that position."

Jackson has so far scored eight goals in 22 games across competitions, three of which came against Tottenham Hotspur, who were down to nine men in that game.