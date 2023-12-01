"I want to say there will be goals" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Newcastle vs Manchester United

Dimitar Berbatov expects Manchester United to come away with a point when they visit Newcastle United this Saturday (December 2) in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils are wounded following their disastrous 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League. They took the lead twice at RAMS Park before costly errors from Andre Onana put them on the brink of elimination.

It gets even tougher for Manchester United as they turn their attention to Newcastle in the league. Eddie Howe's Magpies sealed a remarkable 3-0 win in the Carabao Cup over Ten Hag's men at Old Trafford last month.

Howe's side settled on a contentious 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League game midweek. They are also at risk of crashing out of Europe's elite club competition in the group stages.

Berbatov anticipates a goal frenzy at St James' Park when the two United's meet. He told Betfair:

"Following the Champions League action, Newcastle have had an extra day to recover. That sometimes makes a difference. It was an impressive win for Newcastle against Chelsea and they were unfortunate against PSG. It'll be a good game between both teams. I'm going for a draw. Newcastle can score goals, they beat Chelsea 4-1. I want to say there will be goals. Prediction: 2-2."

Manchester United sit sixth in the league, a point above the seventh-placed Magpies. Ten Hag's troops are the Premier League's in-form team, winning five of their last six league games.

Manchester United will welcome back Marcus Rashford for their trip to Newcastle

Marcus Rashford will likely return to Erik ten Hag's starting XI.

Marcus Rashford sat out his side's disappointing draw away at Galatasaray in the Champions League. The English winger served a one-match ban for his red card in a 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen.

However, Rashford will be available for Manchester United when they clash with the Magpies tomorrow. He will be eager to reignite his form amid a poor showing this season.

The 24-year-old has managed just two goals and four assists in 17 games across competitions. That's a far cry from the career-best tally of 30 goals and 11 assists he struck in the 2022-23 campaign.

Ten Hag could've done with Rashford during the closing stages of Manchester United's draw against Galatasaray. The game opened up and it was the perfect situation for the England international's speed and direct playing style.

Rashford will likely start on the right side of the Red Devils' attack given Alejandro Garnacho's recent form. The Argentine wonderkid has dazzled on the right, posting two goals in his last two starts.