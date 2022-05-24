"I want to see how Pep does with that" - Rio Ferdinand explains why Manchester City's new signing Erling Haaland may struggle next season

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Erling Haaland will find it difficult to fit into Pep Guardiola's system at Manchester City. The Norwegian forward is set to join Man City on July 1 from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

Ferdinand explained why Haaland might take time to get used to playing under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The 43-year-old player-turned-pundit suggested that Guardiola would like his forwards to drop deep and aid the midfield. Haaland, however, is not accustomed to the same.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel (via the Metro), Rio Ferdinand was quoted as saying the following:

"I think there’s a tactical element to this that I can’t wait to see unfold. How does Haaland fit into this team? Because normally their number nine that they’ve had in the last season or two, he drops in. When Ilkay Gundogan played up there he dropped into midfield, created an overload in midfield where they dominate teams all the time and bamboozle you with that extra player."

He added:

"Haaland isn’t coming to feet like that, Haaland wants the ball in and around the box or behind the other team so he can run onto it. I want to see how Pep does with that."

Manchester City @ManCity Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player. Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022. The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.

Erling Haaland has been one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe, with Manchester City winning the race to secure his signature. The 21-year-old forward has scored 86 goals in just 89 games for Borussia Dortmund across all competitions. This included 29 goals from 30 appearances this season.

Manchester City have lacked a proper centre-forward ever since the departure of Sergio Aguero last summer. The Cityzens did have Gabriel Jesus in their ranks but the Brazilian forward never got a consistent run in the first team.

Manchester City won their sixth Premier League title on Sunday

Man City secured their sixth Premier League title on Sunday following a 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium. The Cityzens were trailing 2-0 which gave Liverpool a chance to snatch the Premier League title on the final day of the season.

City, however, scored three goals in a span of just five minutes in the second half to seal the league title in front of their adoring fans. Two goals from substitute Ilkay Gundogan and one from Rodri were enough for Manchester City to secure three points against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava