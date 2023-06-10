“I want to see him sit down and talk” – Lionel Messi told to learn English like David Beckham by Fox presenter ahead of MLS stint

Lionel Messi recently inked a deal with Inter Miami, sparking an unexpected wave of discussions on language skills rather than his athletic prowess. Fox presenter Brian Kilmeade opined live on television, voicing his desire for the Argentine legend to follow in David Beckham's footsteps and learn English.

Messi's signing with the American club has overturned earlier speculations that suggested a possible reunion with his old team Barcelona or a move to Saudi Arabia. However, it was Kilmeade's unusual reference to the language proficiency of English football legend Beckham that sparked some head-scratching.

Live on air, Kilmeade remarked (via GOAL):

"The only thing I worry about, he [Messi] doesn't speak English, and I want to see him sit down and talk. One thing about David Beckham, he learned to speak English for us, with an accent, when he came at 32 years old."

His comments raised eyebrows, especially considering that Beckham, born in London and a veteran of 115 appearances for England, is a native English speaker.

Lionel Messi's transfer has drawn comparisons to Beckham's historic shift to LA Galaxy in 2007, a move that raised the profile of domestic soccer in the U.S. significantly. Yet, the comparison has faced backlash, especially within media circles, given the glaring difference in the linguistic background of the two players.

Reacting to the criticism, Kilmeade turned to Twitter to dismiss his previous comments as a jest, stating:

"This is hilarious - once again people have no idea when I am kidding around."

Inter Miami shock the world with Lionel Messi signing

In a rather unexpected move, Inter Miami have confirmed the addition of the unparalleled Lionel Messi to their squad. The MLS club has triumphed in securing the Argentine superstar's signature as a free agent, outpacing his imminent exit from PSG upon the expiration of his contract.

The Florida-based club took to social media to make the grand announcement, releasing a cryptic 31-second video. The clip alluded to the intense competition from Barcelona and Al-Hilal – the clubs that fell short in the race for Messi's signature.

The move of the world-renowned Messi to MLS is nothing short of tectonic for the league. It marks the dawn of a new age where both he and his long-standing Ballon d'Or adversary, Cristiano Ronaldo, have exited the European football scene. The two luminaries, who have dominated football for over a decade, are now embarking on fresh challenges outside of Europe.

