“I want to see them do well” – Rio Ferdinand claims Newcastle becoming title favorites will be ‘better’ for Premier League

Former footballer Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he wants Newcastle United to succeed as it will improve the Premier League.

The Magpies became one of the richest clubs in Europe following their takeover by the Saudi Arabian sovereign fund. They attracted some quality players in the January transfer window as well, bringing in the likes of Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes.

Should they stay in the Premier League come the end of the season, many believe Newcastle will build on their squad in the summer. This could put them in contention for at least a top-seven finish alongside the mainstream heavyweights of English football.

On his Vibe with FIVE podcast, Ferdinand was asked who he believes will win the Premier League first among the Magpies and his former club Manchester United. The Englishman responded (as quoted by HITC):

“I want to see them [Newcastle] do well. The more competition, it adds to it. We always moan about other leagues and we say ‘that’s why our league is the best league because of the competition’. Any team on any given day can beat anyone.”

Ferdinand added:

“The more teams with resources, the more teams with quality in them, the better for this league, surely? You can’t think of it selfishly, just for Man United.”

It is worth noting that Manchester United haven't won the league title since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013. They finished second on two occasions since then but were a considerable distance behind the eventual winners both times.

The Magpies, on the other hand, last won the English top-flight title in 1927. Their most recent trophy was their EFL Championship success in the 2016-17 season.

Newcastle are on the rise in the Premier League table

Newcastle have splashed around £90 million in the recently concluded winter transfer window to bolster their squad. Aside from Trippier and Guimaraes, they also brought in Chris Wood, Dan Burn and Matt Targett (on loan from Aston Villa).

The new signings have certainly improved the atmosphere at St. James' park, which has seen a massive upturn in recent results. Eddie Howe's side are unbeaten in seven Premier League matches, picking up four wins and three draws.

The Magpies' best run of league results in almost 11 years has seen them climb out of the relegation zone and all the way up to 14th in the standings. While they are only four points ahead of 18th-placed Burnley, they will be high on confidence heading into the business end of the season.

