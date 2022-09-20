“I want to set one thing straight” – Louis van Gaal speaks out on ‘advice’ to Jurrien Timber regarding Manchester United transfer 

Louis van Gaal confirmed he did talk with Jurrien Timber about a move to Manchester United. However, the Dutch manager has rebuffed speculation that he advised him not to join the Old Trafford side.

The Red Devils were keen on signing Timber in the summer but ended up getting Lisandro Martinez instead. They also managed to lure Antony in the end to join former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at the club.

The Dutch side managed to keep hold of 21-year-old Timber, and a lot of it was reported to be down to Van Gaal talking him out of the move to Old Trafford. However, the former Manchester United manager has rebuffed the claims and said via FCUpdate:

"I want to set one thing straight: I have indeed called players, but I have always ended the conversation with: this is advice. You have to stay close to yourself and make the choice yourself."

What did Louis van Gaal tell the Manchester United target?

Louis van Gaal was looking for out his Dutch players ahead of the World Cup this summer and wanted everyone to get enough minutes under their belts at their respective clubs.

He also issued the same advice to Timber and was quoted by The Athletic as saying:

"If he has to make this big step now, that's the question. It is not so wise I think (to move to United). He has to play."

The advice was widely reported as a warning to the defender to reject the move and stay at Ajax. The transfer eventually did not come to fruition and was blamed on the Dutch manager by fans on social media.

Timber spoke about the rumors and told AD that the Dutch manager was in favor of the move to Old Trafford. He said:

"Many things that are written in the media are false. Like when people say that it was Louis van Gaal who told me not to go to Manchester United. He actually said I would make minutes there."

Timber has played seven matches in the league for Ajax, along with two games in the Champions League this season.

