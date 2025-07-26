“I want to shout: ‘Cristiano, Lionel, Zlatan, help me!’” - When Megan Rapinoe called out Ronaldo and Messi for never speaking up against issues

Megan Rapinoe was not pleased with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi not raising their voice for equality in football and voiced her opinion in 2019. The Women's football legend claimed that the best players in the men's side need to be brave and speak up for the calls for equal pay.

Speaking to the Ballon d'Or organisers in 2019, Rapinoe said that she wants to call out Ronaldo, Messi, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to start talking about the issues in women's football. She feels that the top players in Men's football are cut off from the real world and do not engage in anything that does not affect them.

He said (via SPORTbible):

"I want to shout: 'Cristiano, Lionel, Zlatan, help me!' These big stars do not engage in anything when there are so many problems in men's football. Do they fear losing everything? They believe that, but it is not true. Who will erase Messi or Ronaldo from world football history for a statement against racism or sexism? They grew up in a bubble because of their exceptional talents. They were cut off from the real world and had everything at 20. I am both sad and angry."

"I would describe discrimination to them. I would also tell them we need support from men, even if they are not the first affected. They must be our allies. Imagine the impact if Cristiano said: 'we must invest in female football.' It would be enormous [if Messi left the pitch due to racist chanting]. The referee would not dare to send him off."

The two GOATs of Men's football are yet to speak out for equality in football, despite the call from Rapinoe.

USWNT icon used Lionel Messi's rival Cristiano Ronaldo's wages to make a statement

USWNT icon Brandi Chastain also spoke about the wage equality in football and used Cristiano Ronaldo's wages to make a statement. She said that the calls are not for every woman footballer to earn what the Al-Nassr superstar is making, but for them to be earning a similar amount as the others under salary caps in MLS. She said on The Overlap US It’s Called Soccer:

“How can we have a professional environment when we’re not paying a wage that is above almost poverty? That’s where we were. We’re not asking for what [Cristiano] Ronaldo’s making but we’re asking for a comparable salary or salary cap.”

Cristiano reportedly makes £488,000 per day, taking his annual wages to £178 million, after penning his new contract with Al-Nassr. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's wages are capped at $20.455 million per season at Inter Miami.

