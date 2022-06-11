“I want to show the opponent I’m the boss” – Manchester United target makes bold claim on his playing style

Manchester United reported target Ajax winger Antony has revealed that his playing style is functional to the way he plays his game.

The Brazil international is renowned for his pace on the wings and trickery which has won him plenty of admirers and detractors.

Speaking in an interview with De Telegraaf, the 22-year-old admitted that he does not focus on what people think about his style of play. He, however, highlighted his end product as proof of the effectiveness of his pace and trickery. He said:

“There will always be people who think the tricks are really cool and people who disapprove of them. I think my actions are functional, because I want to show the opponent that I’m the boss. And often it results in a goal or an assist. So I don’t really care what others think. Regardless of the praise or the criticism, I keep my focus.”

Antony has been on Ajax's books since joining the club from Sao Paulo in 2020. He has made 79 appearances in all competitions for the Amsterdam outfit, scoring 20 goals and providing 22 assists.

His form at club level has not gone unnoticed by Tite, with nine caps won for Brazil since he made his international bow in October 2021.

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks with Ajax over signing the winger. According to a report by Goal.com, Antony's representatives reportedly flew into Europe for talks with the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Erik ten Hag could play a key role in convincing Antony to join Manchester United

Erik ten Hag coached Antony for two years at Ajax

Antony joined Ajax in 2020 while Erik ten Hag was manager and the duo enjoyed a productive spell over the next two years.

The 51-year-old helped harness Antony's skills and brought him up-to-speed with the demands of European football.

The trust was repaid, with the Osasco native playing a key role in helping de Godenzonen win consecutive league titles.

Ten Hag's spell as Manchester United boss has begun and attention has turned to his transfer strategy this summer.

Antony is one of the names that has been constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford. The move offers him the opportunity to continue his development under Ten Hag. This could strengthen his resolve to join the 13-time Premier League champions.

